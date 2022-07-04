×

World / Americas

Five killed, at least 16 wounded in shooting at July 4th parade in Chicago

Police search for gunman who opened fire on a parade through a wealthy Chicago suburb

04 July 2022 - 19:21 Chris Gallagher and Daniel Trotta
UPDATED 04 July 2022 - 20:02
A police officer runs across a street after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, the US, July 4 2022 in a screen shot taken from video. Picture: ABC/REUTERS
A police officer runs across a street after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, the US, July 4 2022 in a screen shot taken from video. Picture: ABC/REUTERS

Chicago  — Five people were killed and at least 16 were in hospital after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade in a wealthy suburb outside Chicago on Monday, officials said, as panicked spectators fled the scene.

Highland Park reported on its website that five people were dead and 16 transferred to hospital. The city said police are still searching for the suspect and advised people to shelter in place.

“Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park,” the statement said.

The shooting comes with gun violence fresh on the minds of many Americans, after a massacre on May 24 killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and the May 14 attack that killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. 

Earlier, CBS reported that nine people were shot and killed in Chicago and at least 57 people were injured.

In 2021, 19 people were killed and more than 100 people injured over the long weekend, CBS reported.

Update: July 4 2022
This story has been update to reflect the new death toll from  Monday’s shooting. 

Reuters 

In US, mass-shooting insurance rates and incidents rise in tandem

The US has witnessed 293 mass shootings so far in 2022, up from 309 in the same period of 2021 and 240 in 2020
World
5 days ago

Traumatised US workers turn to employers for help

Americans emotionally affected by mass shootings seek employee assistance programme help
News
2 weeks ago

Rash of weekend gun violence kills 124 in US

Hundreds wounded in 300-plus shootings across the country
World
3 weeks ago
