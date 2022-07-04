Five killed, at least 16 wounded in shooting at July 4th parade in Chicago

Chicago — Five people were killed and at least 16 were in hospital after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade in a wealthy suburb outside Chicago on Monday, officials said, as panicked spectators fled the scene.

Highland Park reported on its website that five people were dead and 16 transferred to hospital. The city said police are still searching for the suspect and advised people to shelter in place.

“Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park,” the statement said.

The shooting comes with gun violence fresh on the minds of many Americans, after a massacre on May 24 killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and the May 14 attack that killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Earlier, CBS reported that nine people were shot and killed in Chicago and at least 57 people were injured.

In 2021, 19 people were killed and more than 100 people injured over the long weekend, CBS reported.

Update: July 4 2022

This story has been update to reflect the new death toll from Monday’s shooting.

Reuters