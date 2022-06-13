Cash handout project helps women overcome US gender and race barriers

Washington — Applying for jobs, picking up gig work as a delivery driver, looking after her six children: life is an endless juggling act for single mom Sheila as she struggles to make ends meet and provide for her family in Atlanta, Georgia.

“It’s tiring, because I’m [trying] to find steady income,” said Sheila, 33, whose name has been changed to protect her privacy.

But this week, she will start receiving regular cash payments totalling $20,400 over two years under a guaranteed income programme supporting hundreds of lower-income black women in the state.

“It’s going to be a big help,” she said.

Sheila is one of about 650 black women set to get cash transfers with no conditions on how the money is spent under a programme organised by GiveDirectly and the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity (GRO) Fund, two nonprofit groups.

Interest in universal basic income and other guaranteed income programmes is growing across the US and beyond, with dozens of schemes and pilots taking place nationwide.

Organisers say it is the largest ever guaranteed income initiative in the US south, aiming to help black women who suffer entrenched economic inequality as a result of systemic gender and racial barriers to wealth.

In the US, black women make roughly 61c for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men — translating to a loss of more than $23,000 a year, according to a 2019 analysis by the National Women’s Law Center.

Black women in Georgia are roughly twice as likely as white women to be living in poverty, according to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, a nonprofit, and nationally they are less likely to have bounced back from Covid-19 job losses.

“We just have it hard,” said Taneisha, a 32-year-old who was also accepted into the Georgia programme, as she described the challenges facing black women. “We’re always looked at to be superwoman but we can’t get the superwoman level of pay, respect, and other things.”