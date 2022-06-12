×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

Senate ‘red flag’ gun reform plan gains bipartisan support in US

Negotiators announce a framework for new gun-control legislation that falls short of limits sought by Democrats

12 June 2022 - 19:37 Richard Cowan and Brendan O'Brien
Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, in Washington, DC, the US, June 11 2022. Picture: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS
Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, in Washington, DC, the US, June 11 2022. Picture: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

Washington  — A bipartisan group of US senators, including enough Republicans to overcome the chamber’s “filibuster” rule, on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for potential gun safety legislation.

The bill included support for state “red flag” laws, tougher background checks for firearms buyers under 21 and a crackdown on a practice called “straw purchases”, but not other limits Democrats and President Joe Biden had advocated such as raising the age for buying semi-automatic rifles to 21 or new limits on assault-style rifles.

Ten Republicans signalled their support for the preliminary deal, indicating the measure potentially could advance to a vote on passage and overcome roadblocks by other Republicans who oppose most gun control measures.

The talks that led to the framework followed a series of high-profile mass shootings in the US, including one at a school in Uvalde, Texas, in May that killed 19 young children and two staff and one also in May in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that killed 10 black victims.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, issued a statement calling the plan “a good first step” and one that would “limit the ability of potential mass shooters to quickly obtain assault rifles by establishing an enhanced background check process for gun purchasers under age 21”.

Schumer said that he wanted to move a bill quickly to a Senate vote once legislative details are worked out.

The US has the highest rate of firearms deaths among the world’s wealthy nations. But it is a country where many cherish gun rights and its constitution’s second amendment protects the right to “keep and bear arms”.

“Our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans,” the group, led by Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican John Cornyn, said in a statement. “We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.”

The agreement was announced a day after tens of thousands in Washington and at hundreds of other places across the US rallied to demand that legislators pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence.

Biden, a Democrat, on June 2 called for banning the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, or, if that were not possible, raising the minimum age to buy those weapons to 21 from 18. Biden also pressed for repealing the liability shield that protects gun manufacturers from being sued for violence perpetrated by people carrying their guns.

The National Rifle Association, an influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans, called Biden’s proposals an infringement on the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

Republican opposition has been critical in thwarting Democratic-backed gun control proposals in Congress for decades.

The Senate is split, with 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, and legislation must have 60 votes to overcome a manoeuvre known as the filibuster. 

Reuters 

Rash of weekend gun violence kills 124 in US

Hundreds wounded in 300-plus shootings across the country
World
5 days ago

Mass shootings in Pennsylvania and Tennessee kill six, more than 25 injured

Multiple shooters opened fire on revellers in the latest incidents of gun violence after recent attacks in Texas, New York and Oklahoma
World
6 days ago

Biden has had ‘enough’ of gun violence and wants a ban on assault weapons

US president urges Republicans in the Senate to allow bills with gun control measures to come up for a vote
World
1 week ago

Biden visits site of school shooting in Texas as anger mounts

It's the third presidential trip to a mass shooting site, including earlier in May when he visited Buffalo where a gunman killed 10 black people
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia will carry the costs of Ukraine war for ...
World / Europe
2.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
3.
Russia claims it hit Western weapons in strike in ...
World / Europe
4.
Putin compares Ukraine war to Peter the Great’s ...
World / Europe
5.
Ukraine claims success in battle for ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

US politicians blame mental illness for deadly school shootings

News

CARTOON: Yet another US mass shooting

Opinion

Texas gunman wrote online post before killing 19 children, two adults

World / Americas

Gunmakers lose challenge to New York law allowing lawsuits targeting them

World / Americas

California church shooter ‘was upset over China-Taiwan tension’

World / Americas

Teen gunman in court after 10 killed in US supermarket attack

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.