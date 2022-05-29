Biden visits site of school shooting in Texas as anger mounts

Official accounts of how police responded to the shooting have flip-flopped wildly. The US department of justice on Sunday said it would review local law enforcement response at the request of Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin.

“I feel sorry for them because they have to live with that mistake of just standing by,” Julian Moreno, a former pastor at Primera Iglesia Bautista and great-grandfather of one of the girls killed, said of Uvalde’s police.

The Uvalde shooting has once again put gun control at the top of the nation’s agenda, months ahead of the November midterm elections, with supporters of stronger gun laws arguing that the latest bloodshed represents a tipping point.

Biden, a Democrat, has repeatedly called for major reforms to America’s gun laws but has been powerless to stop mass shootings or convince Republicans that stricter controls could stem the carnage.

The Texas visit is Biden’s third presidential trip to a mass shooting site, including earlier in May when he visited Buffalo, New York, after a gunman killed 10 black people in a Saturday afternoon attack at a grocery store.

Biden was accompanied on Sunday by Texas governor Greg Abbott, a Republican who opposes new gun restrictions, and other local officials.

“We need help, governor Abbott,” some in the crowd yelled as Biden arrived at the school. “Shame on you, Abbott.”

Others shouted thanks to Biden as he arrived at the school.

Asked if she had a message for Biden, 11-year-old Bella Barboza, who was friends with one of the victims, said she was now scared to go to school and urged change.

“This world is not a good place for children to grow up in,” she said.

Ben Gonzalez, a lifelong Uvalde resident and father of four, was among those at the school memorial site on Sunday calling on leaders to help and saying Democrats and Republicans need to work together.

“Yes, we need new gun laws. But we also need a focus on mental health. There is not just one answer to this problem,” he told Reuters.

White House aides and close allies say Biden is unlikely to wade into specific policy proposals or take executive action on firearms to avoid disrupting delicate negotiations in the divided Senate.

Democrats in the Senate also dialled down the rhetoric as negotiations continued during the chamber’s Memorial Day holiday recess this week.

“We’ve got to be realistic about what we can achieve,” Senate judiciary chair Dick Durbin told CNN on Sunday. Durbin’s fellow Democrats narrowly control the 50-50 split Senate but need 60 votes to pass most legislation.

Leading Republicans such as US senator Ted Cruz of Texas, former president Donald Trump and Abbott have rejected calls for new gun control measures and instead suggested investing in mental healthcare or tightening school security.

Ramos, a high school dropout, had no criminal record and no history of mental illness but had posted threatening messages on social media.

Reuters