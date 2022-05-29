×

World / Americas

At least 56 die in Brazil as heavy rain lashes northeast

It’s the fourth major flooding event in the South American country in five months

29 May 2022 - 23:30 Gram Slattery and Ricardo Brito
Firefighters, volunteers and soldiers work at a site where a house collapsed during heavy rain and flooding, in Recife, Brazil, May 29 2022. Picture: DIEGO NIGRO/REUTERS
Firefighters, volunteers and soldiers work at a site where a house collapsed during heavy rain and flooding, in Recife, Brazil, May 29 2022. Picture: DIEGO NIGRO/REUTERS

Rio de Janeiro — At least 56 people died amid heavy rainfall in northeastern Brazil on Friday and Saturday, as downpours lashed two major cities on the Atlantic coast, in what is the South American nation’s fourth major flooding event in five months.

At least 56 people had died at the weekend, Brazil’s minister of regional development Daniel Ferriera said on Sunday, after rains provoked landslides that wiped away hillside urban neighbourhoods. Another 765 people were forced to leave their homes, at least temporarily, according to the state government, who said at least 56 are missing. More than 3,900 homes were lost.

In late December and early January, dozens were killed and tens of thousands displaced when rains hammered Bahia state, also located in northeastern Brazil. At least 18 died in flooding in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo later in January. In February, torrential downpours in the mountains of Rio de Janeiro state killed over 230.

While much of Brazil spent the majority of 2021 in a severe drought, unusually intense rains started to arrive in the final months of the year.

The flooding that followed has provoked debate over the potential role of climate change in Brazil’s volatile weather pattern and has focused attention on the nation’s often-haphazard urban planning.

Many of the deaths on Friday and Saturday occurred in Pernambuco state capital Recife. As in many urban areas in Brazil, many of Recife’s neighbourhoods have been built in locations vulnerable to land and mudslides.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was putting together a federal task force to send to Pernambuco on Saturday, according to local media.

His main opponent in an October presidential election, leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, lamented the flooding on Twitter.

“My solidarity to the families in the Recife metropolitan area who are suffering from the strong rains,” he wrote.

Reuters 

KwaZulu-Natal buckles under more flooding

Homes and roads washed away as parts of the province become inaccessible for the second time in weeks
National
1 week ago

Australian court overturns ruling on mine approvals to weigh climate harm

Judge says environment minister cannot be liable for all climate harm
World
2 months ago

Easter Island at risk from climate change

Having contributed essentially nothing to climate change, the Rapa Nui are just one of the world’s many indigenous peoples struggling against its ...
News
2 months ago

Scientists warn Africa is not ready for climate stress

UN science body says efforts to adapt to accelerating climate pressures are inadequate
World
2 months ago
