×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

Canada’s top court rules extreme intoxication can be violent crime defence

Canadian courts have been split on the issue

13 May 2022 - 17:27 Brendan O'Brien
Picture: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS
Picture: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS

The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday ruled that defendants accused of violent crimes such as homicide and sexual assault can use self-induced extreme intoxication as a defence, striking down a federal law supported by women’s advocacy groups.

The Supreme Court said a law passed by parliament in 1995 that prohibits the defence was unconstitutional and violates the country’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

At issue was whether defendants accused of a violent crime in criminal court can raise extreme intoxication known as “non-mental disorder automatism” as a defence.

In doing so, defendants can claim their actions were involuntary as a result of taking drugs or alcohol, and, as a result, cannot be held criminally responsible for their actions.

Canadian courts have been split on the issue, while women’s advocacy groups have argued that the law is needed to protect women and children as violence disproportionately affects them.

Four out of every five victims of intimate partner violence were women and women were five times more likely to experience sexual assault in 2019, based on Canadian government data.

In 1994, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of an extreme intoxication defence by a suspect who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a wheelchair while he was drunk.

In response to the Supreme Court’s ruling, Canada’s parliament passed a law which prohibited defendants from using extreme intoxication as a defence in violent crime cases. That law was enacted in 1995.

Reuters

Google to pay more than 300 EU publishers for news

Deal includes publishers in Germany, France and four other EU countries for their news
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukrainian forces destroy parts of Russian ...
World / Europe
2.
Gas prices soar as Russia imposes sanctions on ...
World / Europe
3.
UN rights council holds special session on abuses ...
World / Europe
4.
This is what Bongbong Marcos’s election win could ...
World / Asia
5.
Chinese spy ship spotted off Australian coast
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.