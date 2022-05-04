×

World / Americas

Fed goes all the way with rate increase of 0.5 percentage points

Fed’s decision has major implications for emerging-market policymakers, such as SA’s Reserve Bank

04 May 2022 - 20:32 HOWARD SCHNEIDER and Ann Saphir
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, the US. Picture: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, the US. Picture: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

Washington — The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation.

The Fed’s decision has major implications for emerging-market policymakers, such as SA’s Reserve Bank, which may come under pressure to match its pace of rate increases to safeguard the yield advantage of holding assets denominated in the currency and contain inflation that might come through a weaker exchange rate.

The Bank has lifted its repo rate three times in each of the past three meetings and is due to next decide on policy on May 19, amid growing speculation it might increase the pace and raise the repo rate buy 50 basis points to 4.75%.

Ahead of the US decision, the rand was among the more volatile major currencies in the world. In the two weeks to April 29, it slid more than 7%, almost wiping out its 2022 gains. It extended that with a 2% drop on Monday during thin holiday trading, which it then more than reversed on Tuesday.

It was trading at R15.70/$ shortly after the Fed decision, 0.5% firmer after being slightly weaker earlier in the day. The currency may still get support from bond yields, which move inversely to the price, that have climbed towards 10% for 10-year securities, compared to about 3% for similar US treasuries before SA markets closed on Wednesday.

The US central bank set its target federal funds rate to a range between 0.75% and 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow.

Despite a drop in GDP over the first three months of the year, “household spending and business fixed investment remain strong. Job gains have been robust”, the rate-setting federal open market committee said in a statement after the end of its latest two-day policy meeting in Washington.

Inflation “remains elevated” with the war in Ukraine and new coronavirus lockdowns in China threatening to keep pressure high, it said. “The committee is highly attentive to inflation risks”.

The statement said the Fed’s balance sheet, which soared to about $9-trillion (R141-trillion) as the central bank tried to shelter the economy from the Covid-19 pandemic, would be allowed to decline by $47.5bn per month in June, July and August and the reduction would increase to as much as $95bn per month in September.

Policymakers did not issue fresh economic projections after this week’s meeting, but data since their last gathering in March has given little sense that inflation, wage growth, or a torrid pace of hiring had begun to slow.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks weaker global peers ahead of Fed’s policy decision

A 50 basis-point increase is already priced in and investors will be focusing on the US central bank’s next steps to tame inflation
Markets
2 hours ago

Global shares hardly changed ahead of Fed rate decision

Investors remain cautious as they wait for an expected interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve
Markets
10 hours ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Central banks need to get hot talk flowing to public

Better communication could provide an additional tool for the conduct of monetary policy
Opinion
1 day ago

US 10-year Treasury yield hits 3% for first time since 2018

US stocks fall ahead of  Federal Reserve meeting this week
Markets
2 days ago

US job openings soar as resignations hit record 4.5-million

The number of job openings reaches 11.5-million in March as employers struggle to fill vacancies
World
1 day ago
