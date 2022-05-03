×

World / Americas

US puts $3bn into battery manufacturing drive

03 May 2022 - 10:30 Trevor Hunnicutt
US President Joe Biden. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Washington — The Biden administration will allocate more than $3bn in infrastructure funding to finance electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing.

The funds will be allocated by the department of energy from the $1-trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed last year. Among the initiatives will be processing of minerals for use in large-capacity batteries and recycling those batteries, the department said in a statement.

Biden wants half of vehicles sold in the US to be electric by 2030, a goal he hopes will boost unionised manufacturing jobs in election battleground states, thwart Chinese competition in a fast-growing market, and reduce climate-changing carbon emissions.

The administration is positioning the measures as a step to secure energy independence and cut long-term inflation pressures worsened by Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“As we face this Putin price hike on oil and gas, it’s also important to note that electric vehicles will be cheaper over the long haul for American families,” Mitch Landrieu, the White House infrastructure coordinator, told reporters in a briefing, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ford Motor welcomed the announcement.

“This investment will strengthen our domestic battery supply chain, create jobs, and help US manufacturers compete on the global stage,” Steven Croley, Ford’s general counsel, said. “We have a moment of opportunity to own this technology here in the US, and investments like the one announced today will help us get there.”

The latest funding will help establish and retrofit battery factories. The infrastructure law also allocated billions more for the government to purchase electric buses and install EV chargers. The administration has been collaborating with manufacturers, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley.

But the funds will not go towards developing new domestic mines to produce the lithium, nickel, cobalt and other high-demand minerals needed to make those batteries. Some of those projects face local opposition and are tied up in Biden administration environmental and legal reviews.

“These resources are about battery supply chain, which includes producing, recycling critical minerals without new extraction or mining,” said Gina McCarthy, Biden's national climate adviser. “So that’s why we’re all pretty excited about this.”

In March, Biden invoked the Cold War-era Defence Production Act to support the production and processing of those minerals. He requested funding to support that initiative last week as part of a $33bn package on Ukraine-related initiatives.

Reuters

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia

US first lady will visit displaced parents and children in latest show of support for Ukraine and neighbouring countries
World
18 hours ago

US court’s expected abortion shock gets protesters onto streets

Leaked draft suggests justices have voted to overturn 1973 ruling
World
3 hours ago

Biden asks Congress for $33bn to support Ukraine

The US president also wants the ability to seize more money from Russian oligarchs to pay for the war effort
World
4 days ago
