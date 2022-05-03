Democrats helpless to stop US Supreme Court terminating abortion rights

Washington — The bombshell draft US Supreme Court decision suggesting the court may overturn the 1973 Roe versus Wade ruling legalising abortion sent Democrats scrambling on Tuesday, with legislators and activists looking for some way to head off the sweeping social change.

California governor Gavin Newsom said, after Politico reported the draft decision, that his state will propose an amendment in the state’s constitution to “enshrine the right to choose”.

“We can’t trust Scotus to protect the right to abortion, so we’ll do it ourselves,” Newsom said on Twitter, referring to the top court.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the authenticity of the draft opinion. The supreme court and the White House declined to comment.

“Do something, Democrats,” abortion rights protesters chanted in the predawn hours as they rallied outside the court against the decision, which would be a triumph for Republicans who spent decades building the court’s current 6-3 conservative majority.

“If the report is accurate, the supreme court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years — not just on women but on all Americans,” Congress’s top two Democrats — House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer — said in a joint statement. “The Republican-appointed justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe versus Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history.”

A bill that would have protected the right to abortion nationally died in Congress early in 2022 as Democrats’ razor-thin majority was not enough to overcome Senate rules requiring a supermajority to agree on most legislation.

In the absence of federal action, states have passed a raft of abortion-related laws. Republican-led states have moved swiftly, with new restrictions passed this year in six states. Three Democratic-led states this year have passed measures intended to protect abortion rights.

Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in US politics and has been for nearly half a century. A 2021 poll by the Pew Research Center found that 59% of US adults believe it should be legal in all or most cases, while 39% thought it should be illegal in most or all cases.