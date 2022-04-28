×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

US sues Vale for lying about safety of dams before 2019 disaster

The SEC says beginning in 2016, Vale manipulated dam safety audits, obtained fraudulent stability certificates and misled local governments, communities and investors with its ESG data

28 April 2022 - 17:49 Chris Prentice
Rescue workers at the Vale tailings dam that burst in Brumadinho, Brazil, January 25 2019. Picture: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES
Rescue workers at the Vale tailings dam that burst in Brumadinho, Brazil, January 25 2019. Picture: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Washington — The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Brazilian miner Vale on Thursday for allegedly making false and misleading disclosures about the safety of its dams ahead of a 2019 disaster that killed 270 people.

Beginning in 2016, Vale manipulated dam safety audits, obtained fraudulent stability certificates and misled local governments, communities and investors with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures, the SEC alleged in a statement and court filing.

Vale did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

In January 2019, the company’s dam in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho burst, unleashing a river of toxic mining waste that crushed a Vale dining hall and destroyed parts of the nearby countryside.

Vale, one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore, allegedly knew for years that its Brumadinho dam did not meet internationally recognised standards for dam safety, the SEC said.

In addition to the death toll, the disaster caused “immeasurable environmental and social harm” and led to more than $4bn in losses to Vale’s market capitalisation, the agency said.

“While taking full of advantage of the capital markets in the US, Vale committed securities fraud by intentionally concealing the risks that one of its older and more dangerous dams, the Brumadinho dam, might collapse,” the SEC said.

Under Democratic leadership, the SEC has pledged to crack down on public companies that may be inflating their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials to attract investors and burnish their reputation, or which may be underplaying related risks.

The SEC unveiled a landmark proposal in March that required US-listed companies to disclose climate-related risks. In 2021, it created an enforcement task force to police misconduct related to ESG issues.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in federal court in New York, charged Vale with violating antifraud and reporting provisions of US securities laws.

Vale shares briefly turned negative after news of the SEC charges before rising to trade about 1% higher in Sao Paulo by 2.07pm GMT.

Reuters

CLYDE RUSSELL: With ESG listed as a priority, global miners have little to show for it

Glencore lists no executive responsible for ESG on its management team, Vale appears to split responsibility between two executives
Opinion
1 day ago

Anglican Church’s co-operation with miners divides faithful

Institution has been battling for almost a decade to improve the industry’s ESG practices
News
5 months ago

Vale tragedies act as call to action for an environmental pariah

Vale plans to invest $4bn-$6bn to cut emissions by 2030, aiming to cut its direct and indirect carbon emissions by 33%
Companies
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Moscow vows tough response to West push for ...
World / Europe
2.
Turkish activist Osman Kavala jailed for life for ...
World / Europe
3.
How China’s forest campaign proved you can plant ...
World / Asia
4.
Ghana approves tax on electronic payments despite ...
World / Africa
5.
Xi Jinping calls for ‘all out’ infrastructure push
World / Asia

Related Articles

If BHP class action case goes ahead, it will be the biggest in UK history

Companies

Vale reaches $7bn settlement with Brazilian state over mine disaster

Companies / Mining

Chinese steel mills chase low-grade ore as discount hits a low

Companies / Industrials

Independent expert to work on new safety standards for tailings dams

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.