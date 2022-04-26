Climate change the cause of landslide at Alaska’s Denali park

Anchorage — For 50 years, visitors to Alaska's Denali National Park were ferried by shuttle buses along a 92-mile road to take in sweeping vistas, watch rambling bears, moose and caribou and gaze at the snowy flanks of North America's tallest peak.

Not this year. This summer and next year, the park's sole road will remain closed at its halfway point, victim to a warming climate that has triggered the collapse of a mountain slope.

The site, called Pretty Rocks, is at a high point on the unpaved road. Since last August, it has been considered unsafe for public travel.

The landslide there used to be gradual and measured in inches per year, but it has accelerated dramatically, hastened by thawing of the underlying layers of once-perpetually frozen soil known as permafrost.

By last August, the slope was moving more than a foot (30cm) a day, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Most recently, workers preparing for the start of the park's summer season found that over the winter, the crumbling road section had nearly cleaved away from the slope entirely, dropping 40 more feet.

The slope movement discovered earlier this month was “not a surprise, but still a shock,” said Brooke Merrell, the park’s acting superintendent.

“The Pretty Rocks landslide is a really dramatic and highly visible example of the connection between climate change and the new geologic equilibrium we're trying to maintain the road with,” Merrell said.

The effects of warmer temperatures and thawing permafrost in Denali are a signal for wider changes to come, she said.

“We're kind of a window into the future for the rest of the country.”

Thawing carbon

About 85% of Alaska's land and a quarter of the ground surface in the northern hemisphere is underlain with some amount of permafrost. Severe erosion and slides from subsurface thaw have already begun to wreak havoc on roads, utilities and other infrastructure.

Experts at the Woodwell Climate Research Centre in Massachusetts also warn of longer-term climate consequences directly from thawing, because the world's permafrost now holds about twice as much carbon as is in the atmosphere.

Under a scenario some scientists have called a carbon bomb, thawing permafrost could release huge amounts of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases, accelerating global warming in a vast feedback loop.

The shorter term will require myriad adjustments to adapt to shifting landscapes, such as those playing out in Denali.