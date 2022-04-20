×

Yellen and Godongwana hold talks in Washington

Treasury secretary underscores US’s support for a Just Energy Transition and welcomes SA's leadership in responding to Covid-19

20 April 2022 - 17:35 Chris Gallagher

Washington  — US treasury secretary Janet Yellen met finance minister Enoch Godongwana for talks including the impact of the commodities shock caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the treasury department said on Wednesday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tightening sanctions on Russia have sent commodity prices soaring. 

They also discussed the strength of the countries’ bilateral relationship, and Yellen underscored the US’s support for a Just Energy Transition that will enable SA to sustainably achieve its climate goals, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The US welcomed SA’s leadership in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yellen underscored the need for close co-ordination between the US and SA governments to protect their financial sectors from “illicit Russian financial activities”, the statement said.

Yellen also commended SA’s leadership on debt issues through the G20 Common Framework process, according to the statement. With Staff Writer

Reuters 

