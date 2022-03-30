World / Americas

Biden to use Cold War-era powers to boost supplies of EV battery metals

US aims to accelerate domestic production of key materials

30 March 2022 - 23:03 Gabrielle Coppola and Jennifer Jacobs
President Joe Biden. Picture: BLOOMBERG
President Joe Biden. Picture: BLOOMBERG

President Joe Biden plans on Thursday to invoke Cold War powers to encourage domestic production of critical minerals for electric-vehicle and other types of batteries, according to people familiar with the matter.

The White House is poised to add battery materials to the list of items covered by the 1950 Defense Production Act — the same authority wielded by Harry Truman to make steel for the Korean War and Donald Trump to spur mask production to tackle the coronavirus pandemic — the people said. They asked not to be identified because the details are not yet public.

Shares of MP Materials, the sole US company that produces rare earth metals needed for electric vehicles, rose 4.7% on Wednesday. Lithium Americas, which runs a project in Nevada, headed for its biggest gain in more than 11 weeks, while Piedmont Lithium, which runs a project in North Carolina, erased losses, rising as much as 8.7%.

Adding minerals such as lithium, nickel, graphite, cobalt and manganese to the list could help mining companies access $750m  under the act’s Title 3 fund, the people said. The move also could aid recycling of battery materials, one of the people said.

Image:

Instead of loans or direct purchases for minerals, the directive would fund production at current operations, productivity and safety upgrades, and feasibility studies, the person said. In addition to EV batteries, the directive also would apply to large-capacity batteries. 

Administration officials are working to ensure production will occur under strong environmental and labour standards, one of the people familiar said. Amid concerns from critics, including some Democratic members of Congress, aides are taking steps to make sure the presidential actions won’t skirt environmental reviews or permit regulations, the person said. 

Several departments, including energy and interior, will oversee the effort, the person said. 

The directive also would pave the way for Congress to allocate more resources to the effort, said Ben Steinberg, co-chair of the critical infrastructure group at Washington lobbying firm Venn Strategies. 

“The president’s signature is a big signal, but it’s incumbent on the Congress to appropriate dollars that are commensurate with the challenge,” Steinberg said. Funding available through the act is a “small piggy bank” considering it must cover sectors from aerospace and defence to the automotive industry, he said.

A bipartisan group of US senators — Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, James Risch of Idaho and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana —  wrote the Biden administration earlier in March urging the president to invoke the act’s powers to accelerate production of battery materials. 

The Intercept reported last week that the Biden administration was drafting an executive order aimed at increasing the supply of minerals for EV batteries. Biden’s directive will come in the form of a so-called presidential determination, according to the people familiar with the matter.

The Biden administration already has allocated vast amounts — including $6bn as part of the infrastructure bill — aimed at developing a US battery supply chain and weaning the motor industry off its reliance on China, the leading producer of lithium-ion cells. Energy independence advocates have also pushed the administration to focus further upstream on mining and on minerals processing, a key step in the EV sector that’s also largely dominated by China. 

The number of mineral commodities, excluding fuels, for which the US is reliant on imports for more than a quarter of demand has jumped to 58 products from 21 in 1954, the White House said in a July report on the nation’s supply chains.

Prices of battery minerals such as  nickel, lithium and cobalt have surged in 2022 in the face of swelling global EV demand, supply chain disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent nickel prices soaring. The price swings are helping drive inflation while underscoring the US industry’s vulnerability as it transitions to clean energy.

The move would serve as a sort of political olive branch to the mining industry, which feels it has been shunned amid the Biden administration’s push to embrace the green energy transition and on-shoring of domestic production capabilities.  

Climate change advocates, environmental groups and indigenous groups have been vocal about the dirty hazards of mining, including its impacts on water supplies and nearby communities. A year ago, the US agriculture department ordered the forest service to rescind two documents that finalised a land swap involving native American land in Arizona that would have become North America’s largest copper mine.

Copper is largely seen as the most critical metal by volume needed to power electric vehicles and the energy transition. The decision in 2021 to block the Resolution copper mine had followed vocal opposition from the local San Carlos Apache tribe that said the mine was located on a sacred and holy place.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Joe Biden unveils budget plan with record tax on wealthy

US president proposes hike in defence spending and a 20% minimum tax rate on US billionaires
News
2 days ago

NONTOBEKO HLELA: Why SA’s Ukraine policy should not be in lockstep with the West’s

It is long past time that we fully internalise that we are not part of the West and our perspective should reflect this
Opinion
2 days ago

SEC proposes US firms disclose climate risks and emissions data

Securities and Exchange Commission unveils its long-anticipated draft rules
Companies
1 week ago

US set to turn up the heat on Russia with increased trade tariffs

President Joe Biden wants normal trade relations with Russia to come to an end
World
2 weeks ago

Biden bans Russia fuel imports ‘to hit Moscow’s main artery’

Brent surges to  $132 a barrel after US and UK announce  major escalation of efforts to hobble Russia’s economy
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Loss-hit Russian units pull out of Ukraine, ...
World / Europe
2.
Russia agrees to ease attacks as Ukraine proposes ...
World / Europe
3.
Ghana approves tax on electronic payments despite ...
World / Africa
4.
Gas shortages loom if Europe fails to pay Russia ...
World / Europe
5.
Omicron ‘stealth’ subvariant dominant globally
World

Related Articles

FAITH MABERA: China’s rare earth dominance a global concern

Opinion

China creates rare earths behemoth with merger of three state-owned producers

News

Can African countries ride the tidal wave of demand for key minerals?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.