World / Americas

NYSE and Nasdaq halt trading in stocks of Russian-based companies

Suspension linked to widening economic and trade sanctions against aggressor Russia

28 February 2022 - 23:09 John McCrank
A trader works inside a booth at the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
A trader works inside a booth at the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

New York  — Nasdaq and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)’s NYSE have temporarily halted trading in the stocks of Russian-based companies listed on their exchanges, their websites showed.

The halts were due to regulatory concerns as the exchanges seek more information following economic sanctions imposed on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said.

The Nasdaq-listed stocks halted are: Nexters, HeadHunter Group, Ozon Holdings, Qiwi and Yandex.

Trading halts for disclosure of material information on Nasdaq are instituted to ensure that “material information is fairly and adequately disseminated to the investing public and the marketplace, and to provide investors with the opportunity to evaluate the information in making investment decisions,” according to the exchange's rule book.

The NYSE-listed stocks halted were Cian, Mechel and Mobile TeleSystems.

NYSE-owner ICE also said it would not add any new debt issuances from sanctioned Russian entities to its fixed income indices, and that affected existing debt would be removed on March 31.

Separately, OTC Markets Group, which provides price information for more than 12,000 over-the-counter securities, said it was seeking regulatory information regarding the sanctions on Russia and their impact on the trading of Russian American depository receipts.

“OTC Markets  is monitoring and working with federal regulators and will act in accordance with their guidance and directives as information becomes available,” the New York-based company said in an emailed statement.

The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, an industry-owned organisation that processes nearly all US securities transactions, also said it was assessing the potential impact of the Russia sanctions on the financial system and volatility.

“We are closely watching the situation in Ukraine and are committed to protecting market stability and providing certainty to our clients and the broader industry,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Reuters 

Russia central bank doubles interest rates as sanctions bite

Central bank also introduces some capital controls as rouble suffers after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
World
7 hours ago

Russian channel RT under scrutiny in UK over Ukraine coverage

Britain’s media regulator says investigations relate to news reports on the invasion of Ukraine
World
3 hours ago

AU leaders alarmed at reports Africans prevented from fleeing Ukraine

Macky Sall  and Moussa Faki Mahamat warn that if Africans are being singled out it’s in breach of international law
World
1 hour ago

Germany defence spending: Scholz moves to arm Ukraine

Country seen as discarding decades of reluctance linked to its role in the 20th century’s bloodiest conflicts
News
1 day ago

Neutral Swiss adopt EU sanctions against Russia in break with past

Measures, including freezing assets of those involved in the invasion of Ukraine, come after Switzerland faced pressure to side with the West against ...
World
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nato and US blast Putin’s nuclear order as ...
World / Europe
2.
S&P cuts Russia’s rating to junk, Moody’s issues ...
World / Europe
3.
Russia’s isolation rises as forces meet stiff ...
World / Europe
4.
Ramaphosa urges UN Security Council involvement ...
World / Europe
5.
Russia’s economy reels as Western firms leave as ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Many civilians feared dead as Russian artillery attacks Kharkiv residential ...

World / Europe

Ukraine seeks UN investigation into alleged Russia war crimes

World / Europe

Nato and US blast Putin’s nuclear order as Ukraine agrees to talks

World / Europe

WATCH: Focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

World

Russia’s economy reels as Western firms leave as sanctions intensify

World / Europe

S&P cuts Russia’s rating to junk, Moody’s issues junk warning

World / Europe

Presidency again fails to censure Russia as Putin puts nuclear force on high ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.