World / Americas

US remains on alert for extremism violence

08 February 2022 - 11:09 Kanishka Singh
The US supreme court is shown behind security fencing in Washington, the US, in this January 12 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT
The US supreme court is shown behind security fencing in Washington, the US, in this January 12 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

Bengaluru — The US faces heightened threats from extremist groups domestic and foreign, underscored by last month’s hostage standoff crisis in a Texas synagogue and bomb threats at many historically black colleges and universities, a US government agency says.

The warning comes after some schools across the US cancelled classes and issued shelter-in-place orders last week. Investigators failed to turn up any explosives.

“Threats directed at historically black colleges and universities and other colleges and universities, Jewish facilities, and churches cause concern and may inspire extremist threat actors to mobilise to violence,” the homeland security department said.

Last month, British-born gunman Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, including its rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker. He brandished a gun and held them hostage for 10 hours. The standoff ended in gunfire, with all four hostages released unharmed and the suspect dead.

“Supporters of foreign terrorist organisations have encouraged copycat attacks after the January 15, 2022, attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas,” the federal agency said.

The US intelligence community warned months ago of a threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, would seek to carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians. The US remains in a heightened threat environment, the department said on Monday.

“Foreign terrorists remain intent on targeting the US and US persons, and may seek to capitalise on the evolving security environment overseas to plot attacks.”

The agency warned that the Islamic State or its affiliates may issue public calls for retaliation due to a US special forces raid in Syria last week that led to the death of the group’s leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi.

Reuters

Russian forces almost ready for Ukraine invasion, US warns

Forces are at 70% of level needed for full-scale invasion of neighbour, officials say
World
1 day ago

US-Iran nuclear talks help push oil price lower

Joe Biden’s administration restored sanctions waivers for Iran on Friday, to allow international nuclear co-operation projects
Markets
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thousands of Sudanese march against military ...
World / Africa
2.
WATCH: Unpacking the tension between Russia and ...
World
3.
Russia inks new gas deal with China
World / Europe
4.
Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 21 as food ...
World / Africa
5.
Macron takes diplomatic effort to Moscow ‘to ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.