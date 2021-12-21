World / Americas

FDA approves first injectable treatment to prevent HIV infection

21 December 2021 - 13:50 Dania Nadeem
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an injectable form of GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) cabotegravir drug that is given every two months to prevent an HIV infection.

The injection — Apretude — to prevent the virus that causes Aids is aimed as an alternative to daily pills and has been approved for use in at-risk adults and adolescents.

Its first two doses are administered one month apart and then the injection is given every two months thereafter.

Patients can start their treatment with Apretude or take oral cabotegravir for four weeks to assess how well they tolerate the drug.

Apretude comes with a boxed warning to not use the drug unless a negative HIV test is confirmed. A boxed warning on the label is FDA’s strictest warning and calls attention to serious or life-threatening risks of a drug.

Apretude’s approval was based on a final study showing it was found to be 66% more effective in preventing HIV infections than Gilead's Truvada daily oral pills.

Cabotegravir and the daily oral pill were both well tolerated in the study, which was conducted on men who engage in sexual activity with other men and transgender women who have sex with men, putting them at risk of contracting HIV.

SA among countries to host trials of Moderna's Covid vaccine for HIV patients

Study in eight African countries will determine the efficacy of the shots in HIV patients and its ability to combat the Omicron variant
News
6 days ago

Study urges SA to boost antiretroviral rollout to tame Covid mutations

Research finds 190-day variant in HIV patient is better able to evade antibodies than earlier types
News
1 week ago

Global fight against HIV playing second fiddle to that of Covid-19

HIV testing rates are falling and treatment targets missed as governments place more emphasis on the new pandemic
National
2 months ago

SA-born billionaire to plough money into local vaccine manufacturing

US cancer drug inventor Patrick Soon-Shiong is investing about R3bn in medical research facilities
National
2 months ago
