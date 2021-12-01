World / Americas

Airlines must name travellers who’ve been in Southern African nations, US says

Till now, the CDC had not required airlines to turn over the names collected from contact tracing information from all international air passengers

01 December 2021 - 17:47 David Shepardson
The US has issued a directive requiring airlines to disclose passenger names and other information about those who have recently been in eight southern African countries. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The US has issued a directive requiring airlines to disclose passenger names and other information about those who have recently been in eight southern African countries. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Washington — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a directive requiring airlines to disclose passenger names and other information about those who have recently been in eight southern African countries, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Effective November 8, the CDC required all airlines to collect contact tracing information from all international air passengers but had not required them to turn over those names.

The directive, which took effect late on Tuesday, requires airlines to turn over the information within 24 hours of passengers arriving in the US who have been in one of the eight African countries subject to travel restrictions.

Numerous countries have banned flights from the Southern African countries, including SA, after the identification of the Omicron Covid-19 strain last week.

With staff writer

Reuters

Airline passengers adopt a wait-and-see approach amid Omicron

Travelers are waiting longer to book tickets, affecting demand for Christmas travel
News
1 hour ago

Britain expands vaccine booster programme as more Omicron cases emerge

Scotland, Sweden and Portugal report new cases of the Covid-19 variant
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Omicron was found in Netherlands before SA ...
World
2.
Uganda launches air strikes against Allied ...
World / Africa
3.
WHO warns that Omicron poses ‘very high’ global ...
World
4.
Science fiction and grandfather’s views shaped ...
World
5.
Barbados ditches Queen Elizabeth
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.