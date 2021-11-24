Global semiconductor shortage hits Mexican car workers

In Mexico, multinationals affected include Nissan Motor, the country’s second-largest vehicle producer. The Japanese firm operates a powertrain facility and an assembly plant in Aguascalientes producing its March, Versa, Kicks and Sentra vehicles. The company has seen at least five shutdowns at its Mexican facilities this year due to chip issues.

The latest came earlier this month, the company said, with stoppages ranging from five to seven days at its Aguascalientes plants, and an eight-day closure at its Civac factory in Morelos state that manufactures the Versa V-Drive sedan and two pickups: the NP300 and Frontier.

The dearth of chips has also affected an Aguascalientes assembly plant that is jointly operated between Daimler and Renault-Nissan. The Compas plant, which produces the Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV, has experienced “shift reductions or production breaks”, said a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson.

The turmoil is weighing on Mexico’s economy. Car production fell 20% to 3.04-million vehicles last year, and is forecast to drop by as much as another 5% in 2021, according to the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (Amia). The car industry, which employs 946,000 workers now, has lost 16,000 car jobs since the end of 2019, Amia figures show.

In August, the Bank of Mexico projected that car work stoppages resulting from chip shortages could cost Mexico up to 1 percentage point of GDP growth in 2021. Preliminary third-quarter GDP data showed that the economy shrank from July to September, the first quarterly fall since recovery from the pandemic began, partly due to problems in the car sector.

Laid off

The Mexican unit of China-based Minth Group, whose Aguascalientes plant supplies parts to carmakers throughout North America, is among the firms trimming workers’ hours and cutting jobs.

The company laid off about 20% of its workforce this year, said Manuel Ando, director of administration and infrastructure for Minth Mexico. That was in addition to previous cuts, with staffing now at 1,300, down from about 2,700 before the pandemic, he said.

Ando said many factors caused the situation, including tight chip supplies, hiccups in the global logistics chain and a slowdown of production by its US customers, many of whom are grappling with worker shortages.

“Since they are halted, well, we have to stop too,” Ando said.

Dalila Gomez, who inspects parts for Minth in Aguascalientes, counts herself lucky to still have a job. But reduced hours have her tightening her belt. Gomez said when production is halted she gets only half of her average weekly pay of about $60. The mother of three said she has trimmed many household expenses, including soft drinks at lunch and home internet service.

“It’s sad because there are many people, including myself, with families — some of them single moms — who have to support their families, pay rent,” Gomez said. “This has affected everyone, everyone.”

Mexico’s car sector is not suffering in isolation.