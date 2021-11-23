Georgia community edgy before verdict in killing of black ‘Running Man’ Arbery

Brunswick, Georgia — Henry Johnson can often be found weightlifting in the garage of his home near Brunswick, Georgia. When people walk by his house and ask, “Did you see today? Do you know what happened?” he knows immediately what they are talking about.

At church services, at neighbourhood cookouts and on morning walks, conversation is dominated by one topic: the murder trial of three white men who saw a black man, Ahmaud Arbery, running through their neighbourhood in February 2020, chased him in their trucks and shot and killed him after a brief struggle.

In the mostly white community of Satilla Shores on the outskirts of Brunswick where the three men lived and Arbery was shot, many people support their neighbours going free, arguing that the shooting was tragic but not criminal.

Arbery was shot three times after grappling with one of the defendants for his shotgun. The defendants have pleaded not guilty and said the shooting was self-defence.

In the mostly black neighbourhood of Boykin Ridge that Arbery called home, Johnson, a former neighbour, said most of the people he speaks to keep their opinions about the men to themselves. But in interviews other residents were more blunt: the three defendants should go to jail, they said.

The Boykin Ridge neighbourhood is on edge ahead of the verdict, which could come this week. Residents know the world is closely watching the case and judging the outcome.

“People are nervous,” said Johnson, a 60-year-old aviation technician who was benchpressing almost 136kg on Monday. Arbery would often support him when he was lifting heavier weights, he said.