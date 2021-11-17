Virginia forest part of US community drive for green spaces

“To me the word ‘community’ means all of that — it’s not one agency, one non-profit, but rather the entire community that sees the value in this,” he said.

Community forests have long been a fixture internationally — in countries such as Nepal and Guatemala — but they have only gained attention in the US recently, said Shelby Semmes, a director with the non-profit Trust for Public Land.

Over the past decade, there has been “mounting energy” with a spectrum of local aims, like conservation, tourism and watershed protection, as well as halting black land loss and helping Native American tribes regain their land, she said.

“These forests are permanently conserved, and the benefits from that land are flowing directly to the community and reflecting their values,” Semmes said.

Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, who in 2008 authored legislation on community forests, said they serve the public “in numerous ways”, pointing to activities such as hiking and birdwatching and the tourism potential of outdoor recreation.

“They provide children with a place where they can explore the outdoors, and outdoor play is more crucial than ever as we face an epidemic of child obesity,” he said.

Forest grants

The movement could soon get another boost with the “build back better” package under discussion in Congress, which includes $100m for acquisitions of urban and community forests.

Forests owned by counties and towns in certain parts of the country have played vital roles for years, Semmes said, but the idea started gathering steam when the US Forest Service programme launched its community forest grants in 2012.

Since then, the programme — which is open to local and tribal governments as well as non-profit groups — has helped create more than 60 projects totalling more than 9,712ha, according to the Forest Service.

The programme has so far provided about $20m in funding, and helped prompt an additional $38m from other sources.

“People are embracing the idea that the forests they rely on for their water and recreation aren’t somewhere else — they’re the woods next door,” said Scott Stewart, a programme manager with the Forest Service’s community forests programme.

From 2001 to last year, the US lost 42.2-million hectares of tree cover, according to data tracked by the Global Forest Watch monitoring service.

Trail system

An analysis of the benefits of community forests was released in June by the Trust for Public Land, in partnership with the Forest Service. The report looks at 17 projects and details how, for instance, visitors to a trail system in and around Foy’s Community Forest in Montana spend at least $3.4m a year in the local economy.

Randolph Town Forest in New Hampshire leases 35,000 taps a year to produce maple syrup, helping bring jobs and revenue to the town, while the Urban Food Forest in Atlanta includes 2.8ha of orchards and edible gardens, freely available for harvest and public distribution, the report notes.

“These forests are proving to be incredibly important financial investments for the communities,” said Stewart.

For years, John Littles and his team have focused on righting racial disparities in farming across the southern US, but came to realise that many of those same concerns existed among black landowners in general.

“Programmes out there to assist landowners weren’t getting to our African American communities and landowners,” said Littles, executive director of McIntosh Sustainable Environment and Economic Development, a Georgia-based non-profit.

For sale

The group wanted to use sustainable forestry to help black residents keep and make the most of their land but needed the space to run educational programmes, he said: “Most of the land in our area is privately owned — we don’t have access to it.”

That changed in about 2015, when land in Long County, Georgia, came up for sale, Littles recalled. “We would be able to control that land, shape that land and use it as a demonstration site,” he said.

With assistance from the non-profit Conservation Fund and philanthropic groups, the group today owns nearly 465ha, where it hosts training sessions on forestry and conservation for youths, landowners, professionals and more.

Local access and control over land is also driving a project in Butte Falls, Oregon. The tiny town of 450 people was once a company town for the timber industry and remains surrounded by timberland. It has never controlled that land, which has become a concern for wildfire management, said mayor Linda Spencer, who said the town also wants to tap into the area’s tourism and educational opportunities.

Butte Falls is now slated to buy from a timber company 174ha of former timberland, including a nearby waterfall that Spencer said the town has been trying to get access to for years.

“There’s a bit of astonishment in the community over this — we’re actually going to acquire that land,” she said.

Thomson Reuters Foundation