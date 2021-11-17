Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X expected to be exonerated

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it will move to exonerate two men convicted of killing black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965.

The exoneration of the two men, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, will be a reversal of the contested official narrative around one of the highest-profile murders of the civil rights era.

Malcolm X rose to prominence as the national spokesperson of the Nation of Islam, an African-American Muslim group that espoused black separatism. He spent more than a decade with the group before becoming disillusioned and publicly breaking with it in 1964. He was killed at New York’s Audubon Ballroom while preparing to deliver a speech.

This is a developing story

Reuters