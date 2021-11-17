World / Americas

Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X expected to be exonerated

Exoneration of Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam in one of the highest-profile murders of the US civil rights era expected within days

17 November 2021 - 20:15 Kanishka Singh
Late US civil rights leader Malcolm X. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Late US civil rights leader Malcolm X. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it will move to exonerate two men convicted of killing black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965.

The exoneration of the two men, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, will be a reversal of the contested official narrative around one of the highest-profile murders of the civil rights era.  

Malcolm X rose to prominence as the national spokesperson of the Nation of Islam, an African-American Muslim group that espoused black separatism. He spent more than a decade with the group before becoming disillusioned and publicly breaking with it in 1964. He was killed at New York’s Audubon Ballroom while preparing to deliver a speech. 

This is a developing story

Reuters

Tulsa massacre a reminder of persistent racism in US

Biden warns of echoes of Tulsa massacre in the United States today
World
5 months ago

Scores march on first anniversary of George Floyd’s death

Family among hundreds who took to the streets of Minneapolis in the first of several events planned nationwide
World
5 months ago

US racism didn’t start with Derek Chauvin, but he may mark the beginning of the end

With lives slowed down due to the pandemic, people had time to reflect on the video of George Floyd’s killing, which may be the last straw
World
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Biden and Xi agree to hold nuclear arms control ...
World / Americas
2.
Triple suicide bombing in Uganda heightens fear ...
World / Africa
3.
German regulator suspends certification process ...
World / Europe
4.
Millions of unvaccinated Austrians placed in ...
World / Europe
5.
AI is just a phone call away in US prisons
World / Americas

Related Articles

Five things to watch this weekend

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Spike Lee changes his 9/11 story

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.