US consumer prices rise at fastest pace since 1990

US consumer prices rose in October at the fastest annual pace since 1990, cementing high inflation as a hallmark of the pandemic recovery and eroding spending power even as wages surge.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 6.2% from October 2020, according to labor department data released Wednesday. The CPI rose 0.9% from September, the largest gain in four months. Both advances exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Higher prices for energy, shelter, food and vehicles fuelled the supercharged reading and indicated inflation is broadening out beyond categories associated with reopening.

Stocks opened lower, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose and the dollar strengthened.

Against a backdrop of solid demand, businesses have been steadily raising prices for consumer goods and services at the same time supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of qualified workers drive up costs.

Fed pressure

The pickup suggests higher inflation will be longer-lasting than previously thought, putting pressure on Federal Reserve officials to end near-zero interest rates sooner than expected and potentially to quicken the pace of the bond-buying taper announced last week.

The data also threaten to worsen political challenges for President Joe Biden and Democrats as they seek to pass a nearly $2-trillion tax-and-spending package and defend razor-thin congressional majorities in next year’s midterm elections.

A report on Tuesday showed prices paid to US producers also accelerated in October, largely due to higher goods costs, and adding to concerns about persistent price pressures across the globe.

In China, inflation at the factory level in October increased by the most in 26 years, while consumer prices in Brazil sped up by more than forecast.