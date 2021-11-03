World / Americas

Market data — November 3 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

03 November 2021 - 22:43
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Selected Global Stocks

Sanlam Stratus Fund

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
China urges families to stock up with basics
World / Asia
2.
Boomer wealth in Florida is exacerbating ...
World / Americas
3.
Ethiopia declares nationwide state of emergency ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe stocks take a breather after 370% rally
World / Africa
5.
EU and US trade deal takes aim at China’s ‘dirty’ ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.