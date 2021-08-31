Theranos fraud trial gets under way with jurors grilled on impartiality

San Jose — As Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’s highly anticipated fraud trial began on Tuesday, the judge overseeing the case questioned potential jurors about whether they could be fair considering the intense media coverage about the entrepreneur, who has long been a subject of fascination in Silicon Valley.

Dozens of prospective jurors crowded into a small federal court in San Jose, California, wearing masks and sitting one seat apart to protect against Covid-19.

Holmes, 37, has pleaded not guilty to defrauding Theranos investors and patients by falsely claiming that the now-defunct blood testing company had developed technology to run a wide range of tests on a single drop of blood.

When asked on Tuesday if they had been exposed to media coverage of the case, more than a third of the potential jurors raised their hands. At least one had read “Bad Blood”, Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou’s best-selling book about the Theranos saga.

The book chronicles the rise and fall of the company Holmes started at age 19, concluding that she was a “manipulator” whose “moral compass was badly askew”.

Jury pool members who were questioned about that exposure in court said it would not affect their ability to be impartial.

The meteoric rise and spectacular fall of Theranos turned Holmes from a young billionaire into a defendant who could face years in prison if convicted.

Holmes's lawyers have said she may make the unusual move of taking the stand in her own defence, something that most defendants choose not to do because it opens them up to cross-examination by prosecutors.