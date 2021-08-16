Race to reach Haiti ahead of storm as quake toll nears 1,300

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said there was no time to lose.

“From this Monday, we will move faster. Aid provision is going to be accelerated,” he wrote on Twitter. “We will multiply efforts tenfold to reach as many victims as possible with aid.”

Port-au-Prince’s airport was bustling with medics and aid workers on Monday, with domestic and private charter flights filled with humanitarian teams and supplies headed south.

Access to the area has been complicated by months of political turmoil in Haiti, which has left gangs in control of key access routes to parts of the country.

The UN called for a “humanitarian corridor” to enable aid to pass through gang-held territories.

At Les Cayes airport, a steady stream of ambulances arrived, bringing the severely injured from nearby areas, a witness said. An injured girl of about six years old lay on a mattress as she waited to be airlifted out, while other casualties were carried on stretchers to small aircraft and a US Coast Guard helicopter.

With the telephone network down in more remote areas and thousands injured, the death toll is expected to rise further, aid workers and officials said. In difficult-to-reach villages, many houses were fragile and built on slopes vulnerable to landslides, said Alix Percinthe of the ActionAid charity.

The disaster also threw into confusion plans to hold presidential elections in November to draw a line under the political confusion since Moise was assassinated on July 7.