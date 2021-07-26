World / Americas

California issues evacuation orders as two wildfires converge

Fires in western US coincide with record-shattering heat that has caused hundreds of deaths

26 July 2021 - 22:02 Maria Caspani
The shells of burnt-out vehicles sit in a burnt-out forest in the wake of the Dixie fire as it continues to ravage northern California, the US, July 26 2021. Picture: DAVID SWANSON/REUTERS
The shells of burnt-out vehicles sit in a burnt-out forest in the wake of the Dixie fire as it continues to ravage northern California, the US, July 26 2021. Picture: DAVID SWANSON/REUTERS

Crews and officials battling a large fire that has incinerated more than 77,000ha in northern California braced for worse to come this week.

The swarming Dixie fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, gained ground at the weekend and was only 21% contained by Monday, according to the California department of torestry and fire protection.

The Dixie fire joined with another blaze nearby on Saturday night, and firefighters have struggled to contain the blazes that have triggered evacuations in several communities.

“There is a high probability for the smoke columns to develop what we call a pyrophoric (cloud)," fire analyst Dennis Burn said in a video message posted on the Facebook page of Lassen National Forest.

Large fires such as the Dixie fire and Oregon’s Bootleg fire, a huge blaze that has blackened more than 165,111ha and was 46% contained as of Sunday, can at times generate their own weather, like lightning storms.

With the Dixie fire encroaching, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for the eastern shore of Lake Almanor where “personnel are conducting door-to-door notifications.”

An evacuation shelter was established in the city of Susanville, and five other areas were placed under evacuation warnings.

In Oregon, crews battling the Bootleg fire faced the “warmest and driest” day for the next several days, fire officials said in an update.

More than 2,200 personnel were combating the Bootleg fire, officials from an inter-agency task force said.

The Bootleg fire is one of more than 86 large active wildfires in 12 states that have charred more than 566,000ha in recent weeks, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.

The conflagrations in the western US, marking a heavier-than-normal start of the wildfire season, have coincided with record-shattering heat that has baked much of the region in recent weeks and caused hundreds of deaths.

Reuters 

Recent extreme weather events show climate research is crucial

Scientists warn that countries will need to realise that extreme events are here to stay, even if the world can rapidly reduce emissions
World
15 hours ago

World’s food supplies hit by drought, floods and frost

Extreme weather heightens threat of further food inflation
World
1 day ago

Floods are a wake-up call for China’s urban planners

Potential technological solutions to prevent widespread flooding in cities include permeable asphalt and pavements, along with more green spaces and ...
World
3 days ago

Climate spending on rural parts of US could help green shift along

Rural communities in the US are ‘indispensable’ to achieving the country’s climate goals, a new report notes
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Saudi Aramco confirms data leak after $50m cyber ...
World / Middle East
2.
Immunisation disruption puts millions of children ...
World
3.
As global Covid-19 vaccinations rise, focus ...
World
4.
Ramaphosa among leaders targeted in Pegasus ...
World
5.
Talks between EU and US over vaccination passes ...
World

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Severe weather events point to fraught future

Opinion / Editorials

US climate envoy John Kerry urges China to cut emissions or face ‘chaos’

World / Asia

German floods shift the dynamic in the country's election campaign

World / Europe

Sustainable or extinct? What African enterprises need to know about the next 10 ...

Opinion

Shell to appeal ‘unfair’ Dutch emissions ruling

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.