World / Americas

Haiti interim leader Claude Joseph to step down

Joseph will cede power to Ariel Henry, a challenger backed by the international community

19 July 2021 - 18:36 Daphne Psaledakis and Jan Wolfe
Interim prime minister Claude Joseph gives a media conference, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 13 2021. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO ARDUENGO
Interim prime minister Claude Joseph gives a media conference, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 13 2021. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO ARDUENGO

Washington  — Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of president Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community.

The announcement appears to end a power struggle in the Caribbean nation between Joseph and Ariel Henry, the 71-year-old  neurosurgeon who was appointed prime minister by Moise two days before the killing but had yet to be sworn in.

Moise was fatally shot when attackers armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince. The assassination has pitched the already troubled nation into chaos, coming amid a surge in gang violence that has displaced thousands of people and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas.

Joseph told the Washington Post that he and Henry had met privately over the past week, adding that he agreed to step down on Sunday “for the good of the nation” and was willing to transfer power “as quickly as possible”.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I am not interested in this battle, or in any kind of power grab,” Joseph said.

“The president was a friend to me. I am just interested in seeing justice for him,” Joseph added.

Haiti, a country of about 11-million people, has struggled to achieve stability since the fall of the Duvalier dynastic dictatorship in 1986, and has grappled with a series of coups and foreign interventions.

On Saturday, the important Core Group of international ambassadors and representatives urged “the formation of a consensual and inclusive government”.

“To this end, we strongly encourage the designated prime minister Ariel Henry to continue the mission entrusted to him to form such a government,” the group said.

The  group is made up of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the US, France, the EU and special representatives from the UN and the Organization of American States.

The group also called for the organisation of “free, fair, transparent and credible legislative and presidential elections as quickly as possible”.

A Colombian police chief said on Friday the assassination may have been ordered by a former Haitian justice ministry official, citing a preliminary investigation that has implicated Haitian-Americans and former Colombian soldiers.

Martine Moise, the assassinated president’s widow, returned to Haiti on Saturday for his funeral after she was treated in a Miami hospital for injuries sustained during the attack.

Reuters

Haiti arrests suspected mastermind behind assassination of Moise

Christian Emmanuel Sanon is accused of recruiting former Colombian soldiers to carry out the July 7 assassination
World
6 days ago

Haiti gang boss threatens ‘legitimate violence’ after president’s killing

The assassination and still murky plot behind it has caused further political instability in the long-troubled country
World
1 week ago

Colombia says its former soldiers may be involved in murder of Haiti’s Jovenel Moise

Haitian police say 28 people carried out the attack against the president, 26 of them Colombians and two US citizens of Haitian descent
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Five things to watch for as London reopens
World / Europe
2.
Nigeria puts six states on ‘red alert’ as ...
World / Africa
3.
Johnson and Sunak self-isolate as England to ...
World / Europe
4.
Zimbabwe suffers shortages after SA’s transport ...
World / Africa
5.
Ivermectin isn’t a wonder drug for Covid-19
World / Americas

Related Articles

State of emergency in Haiti after Jovenel Moise’s assassination

World / Americas

Haiti has no Covid-19 vaccines

World / Americas

Haiti prime minister resigns amid political turmoil and gang violence

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.