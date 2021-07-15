World / Americas

Blue Origin space flight to take 18-year-old student with Jeff Bezos

Oliver Daemen takes the place of the auction winner, who dropped out due to ‘scheduling conflicts’

15 July 2021 - 21:45 Eric M Johnson
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the US. Picture: REUTERS/ISAIAH J DOWNING
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the US. Picture: REUTERS/ISAIAH J DOWNING

An 18-year-old physics student whose father heads an investment management firm is set to take the place of a person who put up $28m in an auction to take part in the inaugural space tourism flight for billionaire Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin company.

Blue Origin said on Thursday Oliver Daemen will join the four-member all-civilian crew for Tuesday’s scheduled flight after the auction winner, whose name had not been made public, dropped out due to unspecified “scheduling conflicts”. Daemen becomes the company’s first paying customer.

His addition means that the flight is set to include the oldest person ever to go to space — 82-year-old trailblazing female aviator Wally Funk — and the youngest, Daemen, according to Blue Origin. Joining them for Blue Origin’s suborbital launch will be Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos.

Daemen is working to obtain his pilot’s licence and is set to attend the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands to study physics and innovation management in September, Blue Origin said. His father is Somerset Capital Partners CEO and founder Joes Daemen.

The elder Daemen “paid for the seat and chose to fly Oliver”, Blue Origin said. The company declined to say how much was paid.

“Flying on New Shepard will fulfil a lifelong dream for Oliver, who has been fascinated by space, the Moon, and rockets since he was four,” the company said in a news release.

Bezos has been locked in a race with billionaire rivals Richard Branson and Elon Musk as they seek to usher in a new era of commercial space travel in a tourism market that Swiss bank UBS estimates could be worth $3bn annually in a decade.

New Shepard is an 18.3m, fully autonomous spaceplane that cannot be piloted from inside the spacecraft. The launch is set for a site in west Texas.

Blue Origin said 7,600 bidders from 159 countries took part in the auction.

Branson, the British billionaire businessman, was aboard his company Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane for its pioneering suborbital flight from New Mexico on Sunday.

Reuters 

