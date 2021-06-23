World / Americas

US assesses possible link to heart condition in young people after Pfizer, Moderna shots

CDC says a higher-than-expected number of young men experienced heart inflammation after their second dose of the mRNA shots

23 June 2021 - 17:40 Manojna Maddipatla
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are assessing the possibility of a link between rare cases of heart inflammation and the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and partner BioNTech and from Moderna.

The CDC has been investigating cases of heart inflammation mainly in young men for several months. The Israeli health ministry earlier in June said it saw a possible link between such cases and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

During a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)  and CDC officials planned for Wednesday, the agency will present details of more than 300 confirmed cases of myocarditis and pericarditis reported to CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) among the more than 20-million adolescents and young adults vaccinated in the US, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing last week.

The CDC earlier in June said it was still evaluating the risk from the condition and did not confirm a causal relationship between the vaccines and the heart issue.

The agency, however, said a higher-than-expected number of young men have experienced heart inflammation after their second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 shots, with more than half the cases reported in people between the ages of 12 and 24.

The ACIP will discuss the benefits of the mRNA vaccines vs the potential risk to adolescents and young adults from the heart condition, according to the agency’s agenda.

Though health officials in Israel have determined that there is probably a link between vaccination and the heart inflammation, concerns about the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant have prompted the country to urge 12- to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated.

Pfizer, whose vaccine has been authorised for use in Americans as young as 12, previously said it had not observed a higher rate of heart inflammation than would normally be expected in the general population.

Moderna had said it could not identify a causal association with the heart inflammation cases and its vaccine.

More than 138-million Americans have so far been fully vaccinated with one of the two mRNA vaccines, according to CDC data by Monday.

Reuters 

SA teams up with France and WHO for vaccine skills transfer

A technology hub will be set up in SA to transfer skills to local manufacturers
National
2 days ago

Decision on Coronavac vaccine at advanced stage, says medicines health regulator

The WHO has listed the Sinopharm vaccine produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products, for emergency use
National
2 days ago

SA is getting ready to vaccinate over-50s‚ deputy health minister says

‘We want to move to the next cohort, which will be over 50 and then over 40‚’ Joe Phaahla says
National
4 hours ago

Education sector gears up for huge vaccination drive as jab expiry date looms

The department has set the ambitious target of inoculating 582,000 employees in the next two weeks
National
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Blockbusters are back
World / Americas
2.
Zimbabwe tightens lockdown in resort and farming ...
World / Africa
3.
As global Covid-19 vaccinations rise, focus ...
World
4.
Business hours in Zimbabwe slashed in new lockdown
World / Africa
5.
France and Britain face off over fishing rights ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

US to share millions of Covid-19 shots with poorer countries

National

As global Covid-19 vaccinations rise, focus shifts to learning to live with the ...

World

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Climate change and pandemic need an inclusive, global push

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.