US cities launch plans to deal with extreme weather

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump played down climate risks and withdrew the US from an international pact to slow global warming.

The Biden administration rejoined that deal, has introduced a raft of new policies to fight climate change and is now building a database to help it identify the parts of the country most in need of federal assistance in dealing with the effects of warming and industrial pollution.

Miami Dade County created a new position for a chief heat officer earlier this year, as it prepares for ever hotter days ahead.

The officer will focus on strategies for the Miami region to adapt to its ever-hotter climate, with special attention on “communities of colour and low-income residents, who have fewer resources to overcome these challenges”, Mayor Levine Cava said in late April at a news conference announcing the programme.

Miami last year sweltered through 41 days with temperatures more than 40.5°C and that figure is expected to climb to 88 days by 2050, Cava said.

Already, the newly appointed interim heat officer, Jane Gilbert, is getting to work with an agenda that includes creating more shaded bus stops and helping with existing plans for planting more trees in economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

“Heat is the No 1 killer of all the climate change effects,” Gilbert said.

Those especially at risk include children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with pre-existing health conditions, and those with no air-conditioner access, she said.

Her office will also be looking into outdoor labour standards and creating permanent year-round air-conditioned community hubs that can serve as gathering places in case of emergencies including storms and heat waves.

Trees planted

In February, Los Angeles launched a Climate Emergency Mobilization office to co-ordinate the city’s policies on climate change across its dozens of neighbourhoods and districts.

Among its goals is to advise on “initiatives aimed at environmental justice and equity” such as ensuring all neighbourhoods are getting trees planted to promote cooling, that bus stops have shade and that polluted properties are redeveloped, according to the Public Works Department.

The new office has a budget of $1.1m for the next fiscal year that begins in August.

Marta Segura, the office’s director, said her first steps will include consulting with a newly formed commission, consisting of representatives from the city’s seven most-polluted neighbourhoods, for recommendations on crafting an “equitable climate action plan”.

Segura also wants to gather data showing the city’s progress. “We really need to push for metrics that measure environmental justice impact,” Segura said.

The city has ambitious goals to fight climate change too, including increasing the percentage of zero emission vehicles in the city to 100% by 2050 and ensuring city electric utilities source their power from 100% renewables by 2035.

Federal money

Los Angeles Board of Public Works president Greg Good said that while the state has provided some resources, the city has been “scraping and clawing” for funding to pursue its climate goals.

But he said he is hopeful that Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which includes promises of climate and environmental justice-related funding, will ultimately direct more federal money to his and other cities so they can “take it to another level”.

Tucson, one of the hottest cities in the country, has hired a climate-change adviser and a city forestry adviser to supervise the planting of 1-million trees around the Arizona desert city by 2030.

City officials say the trees will help soak up carbon and provide cooling, especially in its poorer districts, which have less shade.

The planting initiative is so far relying on philanthropic donations and city funding.

“Climate change is a public health issue, a public health hazard, and the front-line communities that are most affected by climate change are low-income communities,” said mayor Regina Romero.

Romero aims for Tucson to be carbon neutral by 2030 and says the Biden administration’s spending plan will help her achieve that goal “because it includes funding for a lot of what local governments have to do to create this green infrastructure”.

Reuters