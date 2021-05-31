World / Americas

Peru revises Covid-19 death toll to more than double official figure

New data places South American state fifth in total global deaths after the US, Brazil, India and Mexico

31 May 2021 - 22:36 Maria Cervantes
A relative of a Covid-19 victim stands outside an intensive care unit in Pisco, Peru, May 11 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO CINQUE
A relative of a Covid-19 victim stands outside an intensive care unit in Pisco, Peru, May 11 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO CINQUE

Peru, which was already one of the world’s hardest-hit countries during the pandemic, updated its official death toll from Covid-19 on Monday, adding more than 110,000 fatalities than previously reported.

A total of 180,764 people have died from coronavirus through May 22, according to a report by a group of experts convened by the government to clarify the real number of victims in the country of about 32-million people. That’s 165% higher than the previous official tally of 68,053 and would place it fifth globally in total deaths after the US, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

“The number of deaths from Covid-19 reported today reflect the magnitude of one of the worst health, economic and social crises in our history, and highlights the overwhelming need to strengthen and modernise the Peruvian State,” said the group of experts in a statement.

The report comes just days before a runoff election slated for June 6. Since the last election in 2015, Francisco Sagasti — who is not a candidate — is the third person to hold the presidency after his predecessors were forced out over graft investigations and scandals. Former president Martin Vizcarra and other cabinet members were found to have jumped the line to receive vaccines during trials held by China’s Sinopharm late in 2020.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Hospitals better prepared for third Covid-19 wave in terms of oxygen supply

Oxygen shortages threatened and compromised the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients during the second wave.
National
10 hours ago

Vietnam city tightens Covid-19 restrictions as ‘dangerous’ variant emerges

Ho Chi Minh City tightens social distancing measures and shuts shops, restaurants and other services
World
1 day ago

Brazil to host Copa America as Covid-19 hit Argentina withdraws

Surprise decision relocates competition from one South American coronavirus hot spot to another
Sport
3 hours ago

India’s economy grew in first quarter before Covid-19 surge

But pandemic could still temper what will be fastest pace of growth among major economies in 2021
World
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa urges diligence as he tightens Covid-19 restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa avoids new limits on alcohol sector, while fewer people are allowed to gather together and curfew tightened
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sadc holds off on military action in Mozambique
World / Africa
2.
Ethiopia musters pro-government rally as pressure ...
World / Africa
3.
Mouse plague after rains brings Australian ...
World / Asia
4.
Zimbabwe might seize Todal Mining’s platinum ...
World / Africa
5.
Vietnam city tightens Covid-19 restrictions as ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Africa needs more than money in fight against pandemics, says Aspen CEO

National / Health

SA’s Covid death toll is one of the worst in the world

National / Health

Madhi’s prescription for a return to normality: vaccinate the vulnerable fast

National / Health

Luck and stamina needed to get a Covid-19 vaccine in Germany

World / Europe

The worst of Covid is probably not over, even if rich nations think it is

World

Covax vaccine programme gets boost with Moderna deal, Swedish donation

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.