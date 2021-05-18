Covid-linked, often fatal inflammatory syndrome in children undercounted in US

New York — Over the course of the pandemic, Texas Children’s Hospital has cared for more than 150 young patients with a rare and sometimes deadly inflammatory condition linked to Covid-19.

The Houston institution is one of more than a dozen children’s hospitals in the state. Yet for all of Texas, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tallied fewer than 100 cases of children with the condition, called multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

“If our hospital has seen well over 150, then clearly that number is not accurate,” said Lara Shekerdemian, chief of critical care at Texas Children’s. About three-quarters of the children who suffer from it in her hospital wind up in the ICU, she said. Covid-19 cases overall are going down in the US, according to the CDC, but data on the life-threatening inflammatory response are less clear cut.

The numbers are updated monthly and even then there is a significant lag. The CDC says 3,742 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C in the US since early in the pandemic. That number is likely low — the agency says it’s not performing a comprehensive count.

That’s disquieting news for parents of unvaccinated children under 12 or for those of adolescents who have yet to get their shots. Most MIS-C cases have shown up in children from five to 14, with a median age of nine, according to the CDC.

The data lag is caused by a voluntary reporting system that relies on overburdened hospitals and state health departments, which sometimes report cases late or not at all. Doctors and health officials also need time to determine whether a child truly meets the complicated definition of a MIS-C diagnosis.

While some health departments have reported totals that appear in line with the CDC’s data, large states, such as New York, California and Texas, show discrepancies.

New York’s department of health says it’s investigating 498 reported cases of MIS-C, yet the CDC reports New York has only had between 100 and 149 cases since reporting began last year.

California’s numbers are especially obscure, because the CDC lists the state only as having more than 300 MIS-C cases. Los Angeles County’s health department alone has reported 186 children with MIS-C.

The CDC does not view the data on its website as a complete tally, said spokesperson Jade Fulce. Instead, the agency uses it to understand trends.