World / Americas

Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney removed from leadership post by Republicans

The vote, behind closed doors, highlights the grip Trump still has on the GOP, which wants to win back the House in 2022

12 May 2021 - 16:38 Billy House
Ousted Republican representative Liz Cheney at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, May 12 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SARAH SILBIGER
Ousted Republican representative Liz Cheney at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, May 12 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SARAH SILBIGER

Washington — House Republicans removed representative Liz Cheney from her leadership post on Wednesday as her vocal and persistent criticism of former president Donald Trump widened the rift in the party over its future direction.

The 212-member House GOP conference brought the long-running drama to an end behind closed doors. The decision to replace her as House GOP conference chair boldly underscores the firm grip Trump continues to exert on many Republican lawmakers, who view his support as essential to winning back the House in 2022.

The move was backed by Trump, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Steve Scalise. Cheney remains in her seat as Wyoming’s lone representative in the House, and said she will continue to speak out against Trump’s false claims about 2020 election and the danger they pose for the party and the country.

“We must go forward based on truth,” Cheney told reporters after the vote. “The nation needs a party based on fundamental principles of conservatism.”

Cheney, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 Capitol insurrection by his supporters, also said she will “do everything I can to ensure” Trump has no chance of getting elected to the presidency again.

Trump has kept up a steady drumbeat against Cheney, and in a statement released on Wednesday morning before the vote, he said she “is bad for our Country and bad for herself. Almost everyone in the Republican Party, including 90% of Wyoming, looks forward to her ouster — and that includes me!”

The conference held off on choosing a Cheney successor until at least later this week. Republicans plan to hold a candidate forum on Thursday, with a vote on Friday on Cheney’s replacement.

McCarthy and Scalise have both already publicly endorsed a potential successor, another Trump loyalist, Elise Stefanik of New York. So has Trump.

“We have broad support going into Friday,” Stefanik said after the meeting

But some of the most conservative House Republicans, led by representative Chip Roy of Texas, say they aren’t yet on board with picking Stefanik, who was elected as a moderate and has voted against the Republican more often than Cheney.

“I think we need to have a real contest and not a de facto coronation of a hand-picked successor,” said representative Bob Good of Virginia. Some suggest the current conference vice-chair, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, should at least temporarily hold the post. Johnson declined to discuss that possibility on  Tuesday night.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit  Bloomberg.com

Cheney’s ouster almost a given as Trump voices contempt

A vote to depose the Republican representative is likely to see her replaced with devout Trump adherent Elise Stefanik
World
4 hours ago

Republicans push ever harder for right-wing agenda across US states

Republican legislative strategy is less concerned with aligning with public opinion and more focused on galvanising an activist minority of voters
World
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Botswana and Zambia open $260m Kazungula bridge
World / Africa
2.
The great resignation is on its way
World
3.
Questions over shadowy partners in Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
4.
Colonial pipeline hackers say they want money, ...
World / Americas
5.
Israeli air strike causes Gaza apartment block to ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Letter: Ebrahim Harvey correct but short on analysis

Opinion / Letters

US corporates under more pressure to fight Republican curbs on voting

World / Americas

Asian-American groups aim at largest private investment to fight bigotry

World

Biden takes on Wall Street as he calls for higher taxes on the wealthy

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.