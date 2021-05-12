Cheney’s ouster almost a given as Trump voices contempt

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over his role in encouraging the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6. She survived one attempt to remove her after that vote, but she has continued to criticise Trump and assail his repeated false election claims.

“The electoral college has voted; more than 60 state and federal courts, including multiple judges the former president appointed, have rejected his claims,” she said on Tuesday evening on the House floor. “Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the constitution.”

McCarthy and others insist the party remains a “big tent”, and that lawmakers are able to speak freely and debate issues. But they also argue that the party’s leadership team should reflect rank-and-file sentiment and not be a distraction from party goals.

“The problem is you can’t have a Republican conference chair who continually recites Democrat talking points,” said representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, an outspoken Trump booster.

“You can’t have a Republican conference chair who takes positions that 90% of the party opposed. And you can’t have a Republican conference chair in the run-up to the election,” Jordan added, who “continually went after our nominee and the Republican president of the US”.

Trump, who had long been critical of Cheney despite her solid conservative voting record, has kept up a drumbeat against her and on behalf of Stefanik, who was a staunch defender during his impeachment trials.

“The House GOP has a massive opportunity to upgrade this week from warmonger Liz Cheney to gifted communicator Elise Stefanik,” Trump said in a statement released on Monday. “We need someone in leadership who has experience flipping districts from Blue to Red [sic] as we approach the important 2022 midterms, and that’s Elise!”

Cheney did not support Trump’s first impeachment, and voted for his agenda more frequently than Stefanik.

A vote on Cheney’s successor could come as early as Friday, after Republicans hold a candidate forum, or it may be held over until next week.

Stefanik, who has been asking colleagues for their backing, appeared confident. “We have broad support,” she said.

The leadership post Cheney is likely to lose is little-known outside Washington, with a scant policy portfolio. It has only a modest modern history in being a springboard to higher leadership positions, and even has been a dead end for some.

While she will remain in the House, she faces a potentially competitive primary in Wyoming in 2022 as other GOP candidates attempt to use fealty to Trump as their campaign issue.

Illinois Republican representative Adam Kinzinger, who also voted to impeach Trump in January, said removing Cheney risks doing damage to the party.

“In the short term it will be a hit, obviously, to truth,” he said. “But in the long term, history will judge this exactly what it was, which was a really dumb move by a party that is trying its best to be irrelevant.”

