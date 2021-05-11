World / Americas

First big US offshore wind farm receives approval from Biden administration

‘The whole industry has been watching and waiting for this permit’

11 May 2021 - 21:52 Jennifer A Dlouhy
Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

The long-stalled push to build huge wind farms in the Atlantic Ocean along the US East Coast took a crucial step forward  on Tuesday as the Biden administration approved plans for a project off Martha’s Vineyard.

The $2.8bn installation proposed by Vineyard Wind will be the first major wind farm in waters off the US, which has lagged behind Europe and Asia in generating power at sea. It sets the stage for other developers seeking approval to build more than a dozen other wind projects from Massachusetts to North Carolina.

“The whole industry has been watching and waiting for this permit,” said Jonathan Cole, head of offshore wind for Iberdrola, the parent company of Avangrid, which is jointly developing Vineyard Wind with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The project will have a capacity of 800MW, enough to power about 400,000 East Coast homes. It’s a significant step towards meeting President Joe Biden’s goal of deploying 30,000MW of offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade. While two small wind farms now operate in waters off the US East Coast, no other major offshore wind project has progressed this far in the federal permitting process.

“This approval should signal ‘go’ to all the supply chain companies that were waiting to see if the industry would move to commercial scale construction,” said Liz Burdock, president of the Business Network for Offshore Wind.

The interior department’s authorisation puts the project on track to begin supplying power in 2023. It’s unclear, however, whether Vineyard Wind will survive potential legal challenges that are expected from fishing groups and others. The outcome of any lawsuits could set significant precedent for other proposed projects.

Vineyard Wind CEO Lars T Pedersen struck a confident tone during a call with reporters. “We feel very, very comfortable,” given the “extremely thorough process” the government used to analyse the project, he said.

The Vineyard Wind project is set to be built 22.2km off Martha’s Vineyard. It’s further from shore than the failed Cape Wind project, which was once the vanguard of American clean energy but faltered in 2017 after a 16-year battle with the likes of the Kennedy family and billionaire industrialist Bill Koch.

Under the interior department’s approval, the Vineyard Wind project would encompass as many as 84 wind turbines, each 1,8km apart. The authorisation follows years of scrutiny, including how a surge of coastal wind projects will affect marine life and the fishing industry.

Fishing groups argue that the project’s design and the government’s environmental reviews are inadequate.

The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, which represents fishing interests, said the project design could force some large boats to lose time and revenue navigating around the site. While developers made changes to their initial turbine placement plans — orientating them in a north-south and east-west grid — that wasn’t sufficient to address the problem, said Annie Hawkins, executive director of the group.

Other concerns about icing and radar interference from turbines were largely ignored, Hawkins said. “It certainly appears they haven’t taken measures to mitigate fisheries impacts.”

The department itself has acknowledged the project could affect commercial fisheries and recreational fishing. Bureau of ocean energy MD Amanda Lefton said the agency engaged in a “robust outreach process” to balance varied marine interests and included steps to mitigate potential harm to commercial fishing.

Interior secretary Deb Haaland said the project underscores that “a clean energy future is within our grasp in the US”.

Bloomberg News For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

US EPA proposes phasing out of climate-damaging refrigerant gas

Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule will reduce greenhouse gas found in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85% over the next 15 years
World
1 week ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: US goals a positive step, but more must be done to avert environmental crises

There are global moves towards sustainability, but the relationship between commerce and natural resource dependency needs to change
Opinion
2 weeks ago

US vows to halve its emissions by 2030 as climate summit starts

The cuts are expected to come from power plants, vehicles, and other sectors across the US economy
World
2 weeks ago

No guarantee Biden’s clean energy plan will create well-paying union jobs

Companies have deterred and opposed unionisation among workers, labour groups say
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The great resignation is on its way
World
2.
Botswana and Zambia open $260m Kazungula bridge
World / Africa
3.
Questions over shadowy partners in Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
4.
Israel launches air raids on Gaza after rocket ...
World / Middle East
5.
Seychelles reports renewed surge in Covid-19 cases
World

Related Articles

GARY RYNHART: Can the pandemic help tackle climate change?

Opinion

IEA urges governments to stockpile battery metals to weather possible supply ...

World

China solar firm insists it does not use forced labour

Companies

Ice loss worse than thought, says new study

World

G7’s proposed carbon tariffs amount to backdoor protectionism

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.