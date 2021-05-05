Trump still banned from Facebook, but will get a review in six months

Facebook had asked the oversight board, an independent group of academics, lawyers and others, to review its decision to suspend Trump and determine whether it should be overturned. The company had previously committed to acting at the board’s recommendation.

However, the board ruled that, even though Facebook was justified in suspending Trump’s account given the seriousness of the violations with his January 6 posts before the insurrection, it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose an “indefinite” suspension. “It is not permissible for Facebook to keep a user off the platform for an undefined period, with no criteria for when or whether the account will be restored,” the board said.

Within six months of this decision, the board suggested that Facebook re-examine the arbitrary penalty it imposed on January 7 and decide the appropriate penalty. It said the company should balance the penalty against the prospect of future harm and it must be consistent with Facebook’s own rules.

“In applying a vague, standardless penalty then referring this case to the board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities,” the board said, adding that it “insists that Facebook apply and justify a defined penalty”.

The decision comes at a time when social media platforms are facing increasing scrutiny over their handling of political content and disinformation, which has prompted lawmakers from both US parties to take aim at a prized liability shield that protects the tech giants from lawsuits over content posted by users.

McCarthy said that if Republicans take control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections, they will “rein in big tech power over our speech”.

The measure — just 26 words known as section 230 — now faces its biggest reckoning since it was included in the Communications Decency Act of 1996. Calls to revise it grew in the months before the November election and intensified after the deadly attack on Congress by Trump loyalists.

Trump was also banned from Twitter in January, a move the company has said is permanent. He was also blocked on Snapchat, YouTube and Twitch, among other networks, following the Capitol riots.

Losing access to social media is a blow for Trump politically — especially from Twitter, which was his favourite means of communicating and where he had 89-million followers — because it meant he was largely silent in the weeks after he left office on January 20.

A return to social media would have given Trump a broader platform as he supports state and local candidates who were and are loyal to him, or those he’s backing to defeat fellow Republicans who voted to impeach him. Trump is also holding on to the prospect that he could run for president again in 2024.

Trump said in an April 29 interview on Fox Business that he was “100%” considering running again in 2024 and that he’s “very, very strongly — times 10 — considering to do what everybody wants me to do.” He also said on the Don Bongino Show podcast released on April 28 that he’ll announce his decision “most likely right after” the 2022 midterm elections.

In the meantime, Trump is raising money for his political operation through the leadership PAC, Save America, and has already has amassed more than $85m, a Trump adviser has said.

