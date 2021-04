Investigators raid Rudy Giuliani’s New York apartment

New York/Washington — US Federal investigators have searched the New York City apartment of Rudy Giuliani, the city’s former mayor and, later, former US president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, pursuant to a search warrant, Giuliani’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

The agents seized electronic devices, escalating a criminal investigation into Giuliani, the New York Times said.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Bob Costello, confirmed that a search warrant had been executed. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Two former associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been charged with campaign finance violations and other crimes.

Parnas and Fruman’s work included efforts to help Giuliani dig up damaging information before the 2020 election about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and what prosecutors called an effort to remove then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Reuters