Investigators raid Rudy Giuliani’s New York apartment

The federal agents seized electronic devices, escalating a criminal investigation into Giuliani

28 April 2021 - 19:04 Karen Freifeld and Doina Chiacu
Rudy Giuliani. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
New York/Washington — US Federal investigators have searched the New York City apartment of Rudy Giuliani, the city’s former mayor and, later, former US president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, pursuant to a search warrant, Giuliani’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

The agents seized electronic devices, escalating a criminal investigation into Giuliani, the New York Times said.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Bob Costello, confirmed that a search warrant had been executed. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Two former associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been charged with campaign finance violations and other crimes.

Parnas and Fruman’s work included efforts to help Giuliani dig up damaging information before the 2020 election about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and what prosecutors called an effort to remove then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. 

Rudy Giuliani asks court to dismiss Dominion’s $1.3bn defamation lawsuit

Case is one of several that voting machine company has filed over baseless claims it conspired to switch votes from Trump to  Biden
3 weeks ago

US intelligence report finds Vladimir Putin directed 2020 election meddling

Report links the Kremlin and allies of former president Donald Trump and absolves China of interfering on Biden's behalf in 2020 US election
1 month ago

Mob lawyer and Giuliani protégé stump for Trump as he faces biggest legal threats

lan Futerfas and Marc Mukasey continue to represent Trump as major firms have largely dropped or avoided Trump
1 month ago

