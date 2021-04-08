World / Americas

Biden administration offers compromise in global corporate tax talks

Compromise proposal on international tax code would apply to about 100 global corporate giants

08 April 2021 - 21:38 Laura Davison, Isabel Gottlieb and Nikos Chrysoloras
US President Joe Biden. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
US President Joe Biden. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Washington — The Biden administration has floated a compromise proposal to counterparts around the world that would apply a new international tax code to, at most, 100 global corporate giants.

The US plan would consider a company’s profitability in determining whether more of its income should be taxed by the countries where it does business — something the Biden administration argues will resolve long-standing disputes about which companies should be targeted by new global tax rules, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg News.

New tax rules would apply to no more than 100 multinational enterprises that meet both revenue and profit-margin thresholds, regardless of their industry. The aim is to target those companies with the highest profit-shifting potential, according to the document.

Previous proposals had focused on applying the new tax rules to digital companies such as Alphabet’s Google, Facebook and Amazon, as well as companies that sell to consumers. The US has argued that rules that only target tech giants would disproportionately hit its own companies.

The US cannot accept any result that is discriminatory towards American firms, the document said.

The US proposal argued that limiting the number of companies to which the tax applies reduces the complexity, without substantially reducing the total profits, subject to taxation.

Deadline

The US proposal has gone to the nearly 140 countries participating in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) talks on digital taxation and global minimum levies, an offer that could help move previously stalled negotiations to consensus.

G20 finance chiefs on Wednesday targeted reaching a consensus on global taxation by mid-2021.

The American proposal was reported earlier by the Financial Times.

Companies that fall within the scope of the OECD’s plan would see some of their profits taxed by many more countries than they do now. They would pay more tax in countries where they have users or consumers, and less in the country where they’re headquartered, assuming those are not one and the same. The plan wouldn’t necessarily raise companies’ taxes, but change where some of their profits are taxed.

Negotiators failed to reach a consensus in 2020, with disagreements over the scope being one of the main hurdles.

The OECD plan intends to address concerns that tech giants aren’t being fairly taxed when they have users, but limited physical presence, in many of the countries in which they do business.

The negotiations have centred on two central plans, or pillars. The first pillar addresses which country has the right to tax what corporate profits. The second pillar focuses on a global minimum corporate tax in an effort to stop a race to the bottom on corporate tax rates as countries seek to compete with each other to attract business investment.

President Joe Biden proposed a 21% global minimum tax as part of his corporate tax overhaul plan to finance domestic infrastructure spending. His administration may be hoping to influence the global tax talks and encourage countries to sign on to a higher minimum tax — never agreed to, but negotiators had discussed at a level of roughly 12.5%.

An agreement among the participants in the OECD talks is also seen as the best way to stop the proliferation of digital tax measures imposed by individual countries across the globe. Companies say a growing patchwork of measures means their profits are taxed multiple times by different countries, creating a compliance nightmare.

Bloomberg

Yellen touts $2-trillion boost in pitch to raise US corporate taxes

Treasury secretary says low taxes are self-defeating as workers and infrastructure have been neglected
World
1 day ago

US government backs global minimum tax

What is a global minimum tax and how could it affect companies, countries?
World
1 day ago

Germany and France say global corporate tax deal achievable after Yellen’s backing

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen says she's in talks on global floor for company taxes with counterparts ahead of a G20 meeting this week
World
2 days ago

Joe Biden looks to close tax loopholes for tech and pharma firms

The provisions mean those companies could lose many of the tax-planning tools that allowed them to pay low rates for years
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Another celebrity detained as Myanmar ...
World / Asia
2.
Belfast protesters in sixth night of unrest in ...
World / Europe
3.
Egypt’s Sisi warns Ethiopia on the risk of ...
World / Africa
4.
Coronavirus fights a war of lungs and minds, new ...
World
5.
Hong Kong residents skip Sinovac jab appointments ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

France and US making progress on global and digital taxation

World

G20 backs IMF plan to boost reserves and extend debt-servicing freeze

World

With the world on fast-forward we cannot afford to be left behind

Opinion

Dutch ‘tax haven’ status challenged

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.