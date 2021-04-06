World / Americas

Canada faces ‘very serious’ third wave of Covid-19, says Trudeau

Nation's most populous state Ontario enters limited lockdown as Toronto closes in-person learning in schools

06 April 2021 - 23:38 Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watches as a nurse inoculates a patient at a clinic in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 30 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watches as a nurse inoculates a patient at a clinic in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 30 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Ottawa — Canada's hospitalisations are surging and its intensive care beds are filling up, as Covid-19 variants and a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across much of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

“Around the world, countries are facing a very serious third wave of this pandemic,” Trudeau told a news conference. “And right now, so is Canada.”

Canada has averaged nearly 5,200 new coronavirus cases per day over the past week, and has recorded a total of more than a million positive tests and 23,000 deaths.

The Canadian province of Ontario — the nation's most populous — entered a limited lockdown on Saturday, but some local health officials are calling for more drastic measures. Trudeau said he would speak with Ontario premier Doug Ford later on Tuesday, without providing further details.

At a separate briefing on Tuesday, Ford said more restrictions were coming.

“We're going to have further restrictions moving forward very, very quickly,” Ford told reporters in Toronto. “We'll discuss that tomorrow.”

He expressed frustration at seeing people in Toronto allegedly “going into the mall, doing their little wander 'round, and coming out with no bags,” Ford said. “That tells me they were just out for a daily jaunt. You can't do that.”

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported that Toronto will close in-person learning in schools starting Wednesday.

Canadian provinces from Quebec westward to British Columbia, with the exception of Manitoba, are struggling against rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

The federal government has delivered more than 10-million doses of coronavirus vaccines so far, and provincial health agencies are administering shots. Trudeau has said everyone among the 38-million Canadians who want to be vaccinated will be by the end of September.

Reuters

Jacinda Ardern creates ‘travel bubble’ for New Zealand and Australia

The New Zealand prime minister will allow quarantine-free visits by Australians from April 19
World
20 hours ago

Summer setback for airlines as UK holds off travel restart

Move extends uncertainty facing industry reeling from year of Covid-19 restrictions
World
22 hours ago

India reports new record of 103,558 Covid-19 infections

India's richest state Maharashtra starts limited lockdown  on Monday as hospitals overrun
World
1 day ago

WHO against vaccine passports for international travel

World Health Organization says its concerns include discrimination and a lack of clarity on whether vaccines prevent transmission
World
11 hours ago

UK eases lockdown but non-essential foreign travel still illegal

While the government is hoping summer holidays will be possible in 2021, it is advising the public not to book until a clearer picture emerges
World
1 day ago

