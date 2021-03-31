World / Americas

Chile to get a water ministry as resource dwindles

The government is trying to improve oversight amid shortages and unrest

31 March 2021 - 17:43 Eduardo Thomson
Picture: 123 RF / BORGOGNIELS
Picture: 123 RF / BORGOGNIELS

Santiago — Managing shrinking water reserves has become such a big-ticket item in Chile that the South American nation is giving H2O its own ministry.

The government has sent a bill to congress that will transform the public works ministry into the public works and water resources ministry, an entity that will oversee and co-ordinate the 43 institutions in Chile that deal with water.

Belatedly for water rights advocates, the government is trying to improve oversight of arguably the most privatised water system in the world. Broader unrest among Chileans over inequalities, the worst drought in more than a decade and climate change are combining to make water a key topic in the process to draft a new constitution. In parallel, legislators are debating changes to water regulations.

The challenge is highlighted by the water shortage in the country’s central region, where most Chileans live: it has seen rainfall decrease by almost 30% in the last 20 years.

“All studies agree that this situation will only worsen in the coming decades,” public works minister Alfredo Moreno  said. 

In Chile, the law states that water is a good for public use and that human consumption must be prioritised. But the constitution also underscores water rights as private property.

A study by Universidad Catolica’s Center for Water Law and Management found that among 92 constitutions worldwide, 31 made no mention of water and 10 said water was a human right. But Chile’s constitution was “the only one that explicitly enshrines private property over water-use rights”, according to a statement from the centre.

Many legislators, especially from opposition parties, want to change that. In recent years, cases have surfaced of local communities running out of water while nearby large farms continue to irrigate crops.

“The new ministry will help channel and lead that discussion,” Moreno said, adding that the goal is to ensure consumption as well as investment. “The rights have to have some sort of permanence over time otherwise that person won’t be able to complete its activities.”

Bloomberg

The cost of water highest in Oslo

Tel Aviv, New York, Stockholm and Helsinki come next on the Water Price index
World
1 week ago

Breaking down Joe Biden’s $2.3-trillion infrastructure plan

The plan would put the cost entirely on companies and includes raising the US corporate tax rate to 28%
World
5 hours ago

Mining project key to victory in Greenland election

The poll will be watched closely by global mining industry
World
1 hour ago

Fortescue founder’s dams plan will damage culture, Aboriginal group says

Andrew Forrest has applied to build weirs along a river that runs through his cattle property
World
2 days ago

Ever Given partially refloated, Suez Canal Authority says

A source says they are re-ballasting the ship and expect that with a favourable tide, cargo will not need to be removed
World
2 days ago

Tugs and dredgers still struggling to free ship blocking Suez Canal

At least 369 cargo boats are now waiting to transit the canal
World
3 days ago

Australia issues new flood evacuation orders as it prepares for recovery

More than 6,000 brought to safety as dams continue to overflow and rivers bulge
World
1 week ago

Thousands evacuated as floods in Australia sweep away houses

Emergency workers move residents north-west of Sydney to safety
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thousands feared displaced in Mozambique
World / Africa
2.
Fourteen countries challenge WHO report on ...
World
3.
Portugal to send 60 troops to Mozambique after ...
World / Africa
4.
Governments race to build semiconductor ...
World
5.
Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.