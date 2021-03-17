Fed sees US economy growing by 6.5% in 2021

Washington — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected a rapid jump in US economic growth in 2021 as the Covid-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

The US central bank now sees the economy growing 6.5% this year, and the unemployment rate falling to 4.5% by year's end, compared to growth of 4.5% and unemployment of 5% projected at its December policy meeting.

The pace of price increases is now expected to exceed the Fed's 2% target for the year, hitting 2.4% by year's end before falling back in 2022.

“Indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up,” the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement that kept the benchmark overnight interest rate in a target range of zero to 0.25%.

The improvement in the Fed's economic outlook did not immediately alter policymakers' expectations for interest rates, though the weight of opinion did shift. Seven of 18 officials now expect to raise rates in 2023, compared to five in December.

Four officials now feel rates may need to rise as soon as next year, a change from zero as of the last projections in December.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a news conference that it is too early to discuss tapering off measures to support the struggling economy.

The quarterly projections issued on Wednesday were the central bank's first since December, and incorporate developments including the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the approval of two federal spending bills totalling about $2.8-trillion.

Bloomberg reported that Powell maintained his silence on whether the regulator will agree to Wall Street banks’ request to extend a capital break that helped calm the Treasury market a year ago but is set to expire in March.

“We’ll have something to announce on that in coming days,” Powell said, declining to elaborate further.

A reporter had asked about moving the March 31 end date for the relaxed leverage limits — a situation that’s added to anxiety among Treasury market participants hoping big banks won’t have to adjust their holdings. Since the start of Covid-19’s economic turmoil, lenders have been allowed to beef up their portfolios of Treasuries and reserves without having to maintain additional capital for the holdings.

Reuters, Bloomberg