Biden’s $1.9-trillion stimulus bill wins approval in Congress

Washington — US President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle on Wednesday, with the House passing the bill on an 220 to 211 vote, sending it to the president for his signature.

The vote caps a nearly two-month sprint from the time Biden first unveiled his American Rescue Plan through tough negotiations in the Senate to its final approval largely in the form it was first proposed. Biden plans to sign the legislation on Friday.

The bill is a major political victory for the new president, displaying his influence over a Democratic Party in control of Congress by the thinnest of margins. At the same time, the partisan divide over the bill foreshadows the difficulty Biden will have in enacting the multitrillion dollar, longer-term economic programme he wants later in 2021.

Most Americans will be receiving direct payments of $1,400, with cheques going out within days. The bill provides new health-insurance subsidies and child-tax credits, while extending $300 per week supplemental unemployment benefits into September. There’s also $360bn for state and local governments, a bailout for troubled union pensions and funds to ramp up vaccinations and school re-openings.

“Tomorrow will make one year since the coronavirus was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization,” House speaker Nancy Pelosi said as debate concluded. “Since that day nearly 30-million Americans have become infected, over half a million Americans have died — more lives than were lost in combat in all of America’s wars against foreign enemies combined.”

“This legislation puts nearly $1-trillion in the pockets of the American people,” she said. “I join President Biden in his promise: help is on the way.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration will be “moving full speed ahead on the implementation of the bill”.

The legislation passed without a single Republican vote in either the House or Senate, in sharp contrast to the bipartisan five previous bipartisan Covid-19 bills enacted under former president Donald Trump, before the pandemic began retreating amid the current vaccination drive.

Republicans blasted Biden, Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer for rejecting more modest proposals. With the economy already on the rebound, they said the aid bill was excessive and will escalate financial risks.

“You can’t just keep adding mountains of debt at hundreds of billions at a time” without consequence, said Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Republican minority whip in the House. “When you look at the priorities of Pelosi, it’s to spend as much money as quickly as possible on her socialist agenda.”

A group of 11 Republican senators said they could support a $650bn stimulus bill, with more narrowly targeted benefits and a focus on antivirus efforts. Biden hosted most of them at the Oval Office, only to conclude the gulf between them was too large to try to bridge.

The bill is far bigger than initial Wall Street expectations of what could be accomplished in a closely divided Congress. Economists this week were upping their projections for growth to incorporate the impact. Morgan Stanley on Tuesday raised their 2021 forecast for US economic growth to 7.3%, a pace unsurpassed since the Korean War boom in 1951.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that $1.1-trillion of spending under the relief bill would go out this year, with a further $476bn coming in 2022.

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said in an MSNBC interview this week that the labour market would return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, in line with many major analyst forecasts.

Help is targeted towards the lowest-earning Americans. A study from the Tax Policy Center found that incomes of the lowest fifth of earners will jump 20%, the highest among income groups. That will help speed money into the economy, as those in the lowest brackets spend more of their budgets on basic household needs, including health care, food and clothing.

Spending, saving

About one-third of Americans plan to save their cheque, according to a survey by Morning Consult commissioned by Bloomberg News, much higher than the prior stimulus money. About the same share said they’d purchase food, and one-quarter cited housing payments.

“This will probably hit accounts before the end of the month,” said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies. She upgraded forecasts mid-February that puts the US on track to reach full employment by summer next year. “Not only does this get paid out quickly — it actually gets spent very quickly.”

The bill provides a template for a potential longer-term expansion of an American social-safety net that has long been much smaller than its European counterparts. Democrats say the near-$110bn temporary expansion of the child-tax credit will help cut child poverty in half, while tax forgiveness on jobless benefits and student-debt relief will give help to millions more.

“This legislation represents the boldest action taken on behalf of the American people since the Great Depression,” Democratic House caucus vice-chair Pete Aguilar of California said.

The heated politics around the stimulus bill could jeopardise Biden’s hopes for a bipartisan infrastructure programme, along with challenging plans for an immigration bill, voting reform, war powers reform or gun-safety measures. Such legislation is likely to be largely ineligible for the fast-track Senate procedure used to bypass a Republican filibuster, known as budget reconciliation.

“It’s a bad start, and it’s going to make it much more difficult to get things done,” said veteran Republican legislator Tom Cole of Oklahoma, who claimed that GOP members could have ended up backing up to $900bn in relief. “I would hope we can find common ground, but I just look at the legislation they keep bringing up.”

Democrats counter that Republicans are dusting off their playbook from more than a decade ago, when blasting the Obama administration over deficit spending, along with a lacklustre recovery, helped win control of the House in 2010.

“Partisanship is at a high level within the congressional chamber because Republicans have chosen obstruction over co-operation,” said Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the House Democrat.

The popularity of the stimulus bill, and especially the direct payments that were first championed by Trump, are being employed by Democrats in their bid to defy historical trends during midterm elections by holding onto the House in the 2022.

While 2021 will prove memorable as a phase of “proactive fiscal expansion”, it’s far from clear this will last, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Michael Zezas wrote in a report dated March 10.

“We would not conclude this is the beginning of a long-term trend, as a change in power in the midterm elections and/or a resurgence of popular concern regarding deficits could derail the trend beyond this year,” the Morgan Stanley team wrote.

Bloomberg