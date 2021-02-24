Texas mom tells of five-day ordeal without water as millions left high and dry

“It’s not just a hurricane, drought, flood, or cold temperature problem,” she said. “We have a resilience problem.”

This is far from the first extreme weather event in the US to affect drinking water access. Hurricane Katrina affected the drinking water supply of millions across Louisiana and Mississippi; some New Orleans residents were instructed to boil their water for more than a year after the storm to ensure that it would be safe to drink. Hurricane Maria compromised water for 2.3-million people when it struck Puerto Rico in 2017. The wildfires that torched California in recent summers spewed toxic ash that settled in the water supply, leading to concerns about contamination.

The water shortage is also far from a US phenomenon. As the world warms, cities including Cape Town and La Paz, Bolivia, have had to ration water as extended droughts depleted their water supplies. In low-lying areas of Bangladesh, meanwhile, a rising sea level threatens to inundate agricultural lands and groundwater reservoirs.

“The major difference with water is, if anything, the problem of dealing with extremes is going to be greater,” said Barton Thompson, a professor of natural resources law at Stanford University. In periods of high heat, too little water can cause water pressure to drop, which can be a problem for ageing pipes. Big storms can overwhelm sewerage systems with too much water and allow contaminants to flow into waterways and even reservoirs.

In the US, the 1974 Safe Drinking Water Act requires states to draft emergency response plans that are then approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). And yet still, governments are regularly caught off guard, said Aaron Colangelo, chief litigation counsel at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), in a blog post about the Texas crisis. “States have been lax in writing and updating plans, or [the] EPA hasn’t adequately vetted those plans, or both,” he said. “That has to change before the next disaster threatens access to safe water.”

Erik Olson, a water expert at the NRDC, outlined measures the US should be taking to fortify water infrastructure. These includes burying pipes deeper, putting water storage at higher elevations so gravity can assist delivery if electricity fails, and building treatment plants high enough that they would not be vulnerable to flooding during storms, a common problem after hurricanes.

Travis Isbell, a 32-year-old fourth-generation rancher from Florence, Texas, said he is done “fully” relying on the government for water. Service in his area was out from Tuesday through Sunday. To keep his livestock hydrated, he had to drive them to rivers or earth tanks and hack through layers of ice. Where those were not available, he drove as much as 95km round trip to haul water from other sources. Now, he is going to “look at some different water storage options so as not to be so dependent on the utility district”, he said.

The crisis was eye-opening for Amanda Fuller in a different way. As director for the National Wildlife Federation’s Texas Coast and Water Program, she was already familiar with the water issues facing the state. “It’s just so different when it’s you and your family and your one-year-old not taking a bath, and also dealing with the uncertainty day after day of not knowing when it was going to end,” she said, adding, “You just can’t take water for granted for a day.”

