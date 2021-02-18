Redistricting set to be the big national battle in the US in 2021

In general, the most aggressive gerrymanders are seen in Republican-controlled states, thanks to the party’s huge victories in state-level elections in 2010. That has allowed Republicans in Wisconsin, for example, to maintain an iron grip on the legislature, even as Democrats have won statewide races.

After Democrats failed to make big gains in November at the statehouse level, Republicans will have sole power to draw the lines for 181 seats in the 435-seat US House, compared with 49 for Democrats, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center at New York University.

Some experts say Republicans could use redistricting alone to flip the half a dozen House seats needed to regain control of the chamber from Democrats in the 2022 congressional elections.

The biggest immediate concern is a months-long delay in the release of census data due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week officials said states will not receive detailed figures until September.

As a result, the two states that hold legislative elections in 2021, Virginia and New Jersey, will use their old maps. Meanwhile, about half of US states have legal deadlines calling for new maps to be completed in 2021, which could be impossible given the delay; experts say many states are likely to ask courts for extensions.

Some good-government groups are worried the delay could lead to more extreme gerrymandering, since it would leave little time for any legal challenges to make their way through the courts before the 2022 elections in November.

The Supreme Court’s decision in 2013 to eliminate a section of the Voting Rights Act will also make it more difficult for civil rights groups to prevent gerrymandering. In years past, states with a history of racial discrimination in elections were required to get “preclearance” from the federal government before making any changes to voting laws, but the court struck down that provision.

Another difference this year: voters in several states, including Colorado, Michigan, New York and Virginia, approved the creation of redistricting commissions designed to lessen partisanship, though they have varying degrees of autonomy.

Those ballot initiatives reflect a growing public awareness of redistricting, as reform groups, particularly on the left, have spent years mobilising grassroots efforts in response to Republican gerrymandering in 2011. The backroom deals that marked redistricting a decade ago may be harder to effectuate in 2021.

“Up until recently, redistricting has been obscure, but also obscured — intentionally so,” said Kathay Feng, national redistricting director for the good-government group Common Cause. “That curtain is coming down.”

The biggest fights could emerge in four populous Southern states where Republican control over redistricting could yield big gains in Congress — Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

Texas and Florida could pick up a combined five new seats in the US Congress thanks to population growth, while Republicans in Georgia may pursue an aggressive gerrymander in response to surprise statewide wins for Democrats in the presidential and twin Senate runoff elections.

A number of battleground states where Republicans previously enjoyed strong gerrymanders now have Democratic governors or independent commissions, such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Several states where one party controls the legislature could also undergo gerrymandering efforts, including Illinois and Maryland for Democrats, and Kansas and Kentucky for Republicans.

Reuters