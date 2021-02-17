World / Americas

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev denies aiding hedge funds

Robinhood restricted customers’ trades of GameStop to meet clearing demands, testimony ahead of hearing says

17 February 2021 - 23:42 Jeff Kearns and Hema Parmar
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Washington — Robinhood Markets CEO  Vlad Tenev said in prepared congressional testimony on Wednesday that his firm didn’t improperly aid hedge funds and that it restricted customers’ trades of GameStop to meet clearing demands.

“Any allegation that Robinhood acted to help hedge funds or other special interests to the detriment of our customers is absolutely false and market-distorting rhetoric,” he said in testimony released by the House Financial Services Committee ahead of Thursday’s hearing. “Trading limits we put in place on GameStop and other stocks were necessary to allow us to continue to meet the clearinghouse deposit requirements.”

The virtual hearing, set for noon Thursday, will the first chance for legislators  to hear from executives involved in the recent stock-market frenzy.

Chair Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, has said she wants to scrutinise all players tied to recent wild swings in GameStop and other stocks. The panel has yet to release testimony from Ken Griffin, Citadel’s billionaire founder, and Reddit Inc. co-founder Steve Huffman.

Gabe Plotkin, a hedge fund manager whose firm took heavy losses during January’s Reddit-fuelled trading, plans to tell Congress that he was “humbled” by the experience.

“Melvin Capital played absolutely no role” in the decisions of trading platforms to limit the buying and selling of GameStop shares, according to Plotkin’s written testimony. “In fact, Melvin closed out all of its positions in GameStop days before platforms put those limitations in place.”

Bloomberg

Citadel founder and Robinhood CEO to testify at GameStop hearings

Ken Griffin and Vlad Tenev will be joined by other big names in the drama that led to wild market swings
3 days ago

GameStop’s stunning reversal leaves $18bn hole

Video-game retailer’s stock-market value fell 80% last week
1 week ago

The money behind Robinhood is pure Sheriff of Nottingham

The consortium that shored up Robinhood is set to be the biggest winner
1 week ago

