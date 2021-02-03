World / Americas

Senate leaders reach power-sharing deal allowing Democrats to head committees

The Senate has been evenly divided only three times before: in 1881, 1953 and 2001

03 February 2021 - 18:07 Laura Litvan and Steven T Dennis
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, the US, February 2 2021. Picture: OLIVER CONTRERAS/BLOOMBERG
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, the US, February 2 2021. Picture: OLIVER CONTRERAS/BLOOMBERG

Washington —  Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he had reached a two-year power-sharing deal with GOP leader Mitch McConnell formally giving Democrats committee chairs and setting other ground rules, allowing the chamber to begin fully functioning after weeks of procedural limbo.

The agreement is based on a 2001 deal reached the last time the 100-member chamber was divided 50-50. That set-up allowed for the same number of Republicans and Democrats on committees, though Democrats controlled committee gavels and the majority leader set the agenda on the floor.

Schumer said the agreement will spur committee work on President Joe Biden’s priorities and his cabinet-level nominations as Democratic chairs will be in place and ground rules will be set for committee structure.

“I’ve already instructed the incoming Democratic chairs of all relevant committees to begin holding hearings on the climate crisis in preparation for enacting President Biden’s build back better agenda, which includes major climate legislation,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

While confirmations need just a simple majority vote, Republicans will still have significant sway on policy matters as long as the legislative filibuster remains intact. They are already that signalling they will oppose key parts of Biden’s agenda, including climate-change legislation and an overhaul of immigration policy.

McConnell agreed to drop his demand that Schumer promise not to end the filibuster rule requiring 60 votes for most legislation after two moderate Democrats — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — said they don’t support changing current Senate practice. Progressive Democrats are still pushing to erode the filibuster rule to allow the majority party to pass legislation with just 51 votes.

Democrats only have the majority by virtue of vice-president Kamala Harris‘s tiebreaking vote.

The Senate has been evenly divided only  three times before: in 1881, 1953 and 2001 

Bloomberg

Joe Biden gets set to review Donald Trump’s refugee policies

One of orders re-establishes a White House task force dedicated to ensuring the legal immigration system works fairly and efficiently
World
1 day ago

Trump lawyers say Senate lacks constitutional authority for impeachment trial

Democratic prosecutors insist former president is singularly responsible for the violence and destruction in US Capitol
World
21 hours ago

Carmakers withdraw support for Trump plan to bar California emissions rules

Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and others align with Biden administration’s cleaner cars initiative
Life
9 hours ago

Biden and Putin discuss nuclear arms control treaty

Biden also raises poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Iran and the conflict in Ukraine in first phone call
World
1 week ago

Joe Biden’s climate measures likely to meet some resistance

The US president is to sign a series of executive actions to combat climate change, including temporarily blocking new leases for oil drilling on ...
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
China warns US not to cross ‘red line’
World / Asia
2.
UAE opens doors to foreigners in bid to boost ...
World / Middle East
3.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
4.
Russia ‘right all along’ about its Sputnik V ...
World / Europe
5.
Poland will not give AstraZeneca’s vaccine to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Democrats to oust QAnon GOP representative Greene from committees

World / Americas

US Senate approves Joe Biden nominee to lead the Pentagon

World / Americas

Joe Biden signs executive orders to tackle Covid-19 pandemic

World / Americas

Expect record US job creation under Joe Biden, and why it won’t be enough

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.