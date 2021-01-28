SA coronavirus variant detected for the first time in US

Two cases of the coronavirus variant that first alarmed health authorities in SA have been found in South Carolina, marking the first confirmed cases of the mutation in the US.

The arrival of the SA variant follows the appearances of separate mutations spawned in the UK and Brazil. The UK variant has been found in more than 20 US states. The Brazil variant was identified for the first time in the US this week, in a Minnesota resident who recently returned from a trip to that country.

“The arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over,” said Brannon Traxler, the interim public health director of South Carolina's health department.

“Every one of us must recommit to the fight by recognising that we are all on the front lines now,” he said.

Scientists are more worried about the SA variant than they are about the better known B.1.1.7 variant first identified in Britain, which has been seen now in dozens of US states.

Federal and company officials have said existing vaccines work against both the UK and SA variants. Evidence suggests the SA variant is more transmissible, but there’s no data yet it can cause more serious illness, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday in a statement.

The SA variant is worrisome because it contains multiple mutations in the spike protein that the virus uses to infect human cells. It raises the possibility that the virus could continue to mutate in a way that makes vaccines less effective over time, and that companies will have to quickly and repeatedly develop booster shots to deal with these new mutations.

More resistant

A study by researchers at the Aaron Diamond Aids Research Center at Columbia University released as a preprint on bioRxiv.org found that the SA strain is “markedly more resistant” to being neutralised by convalescent plasma. It also concluded that the existing vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were 6.5 to 8.6 times less potent against the strain.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna, have said their own results indicate their existing messenger RNA vaccines should still work against the SA strain.

Nonetheless, Moderna said earlier this week it plans to develop and test a third shot booster against the SA variant, and Pfizer’s CEO also said his company is starting the development of a booster against the new mutations.

Monitoring issues

The finding of the SA variant in the US comes at a time when the federal government is facing an uphill struggle in gearing up to monitor Covid-19 variants.

While the Biden administration is promising to boost the country’s sequencing efforts, it won’t be easy. The US system now in place includes a scattered constellation of academic, commercial and public health labs that typically are both underfunded and underresourced.

The two South Carolina cases emerged in adults who live in the state’s Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions, and were detected by testing done by Laboratory Corporation of America and the state’s public health laboratory.

There is now “no known travel history and no known connection between these two cases”, the state’s health department said.

The CDC has recommended people don’t travel, but those who do and fly into the US must have a negative Covid-19 test result as of Tuesday.

Bloomberg