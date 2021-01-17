World / Americas

US-bound migrant caravan clashes with Guatemalan forces

17 January 2021 - 23:57 Sofia Menchu
Hondurans clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, January 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/LUIS ECHEVERRIA
Hondurans clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, January 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/LUIS ECHEVERRIA

Vado Hondo  — Guatemalan security forces used sticks to beat back a migrant caravan early on Sunday after thousands of people set off from Honduras for the US last week, just as president-elect Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House.

Between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants have entered Guatemala since Friday, according to Guatemala's immigration authority, fleeing poverty and violence in a region hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.

However, about 3,000 Guatemalan security officials mustered in the village of Vado Hondo in eastern Guatemala to hold up the caravan, leading to the clashes on Sunday morning.

Video footage shared by the Guatemalan government showed hundreds of migrants pressing into a wall of security forces, which used sticks to repel the surge of people. An unspecified number of people have been injured, authorities said.

Between Friday and Saturday, Guatemala had sent back almost 1,000 migrants entering from Honduras, the Guatemalan government said, as the caravan tried to advance towards Mexico.

The caravan is likely to come under more pressure in Mexico.

On Saturday evening, the Mexican foreign ministry pressed Central American authorities to halt the caravan's progress, pointing to the need to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Mexico, it said, was committed to orderly and regulated migration and would oppose any form of unauthorised entry.

The first migrant caravan of the year comes less than a week before Biden takes power, promising a more humane approach to migration, in contrast to outgoing President Donald Trump's hardline policies.

Mexican and Central American authorities have co-ordinated security and public health measures in a bid to deter mass movement of people across the region.

Reuters  

Biden will need to take new tack to revive Latin America relations

Policy change will be required to help deal with health and migration crises
World
1 month ago

Brazil approves Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines for emergency use

Despite having the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 deaths, vaccination plans have been delayed by contradicting measures and political ...
World
6 hours ago

Joe Biden eyes former Obama staff to tackle Big Tech

Two former officials are front-runners for top jobs at the justice department, sources say
World
9 hours ago

Washington battens down its hatches ahead of inauguration

Officials are racing to track and disrupt active plots in what some say is the biggest security challenge since the days after September 11
World
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US-bound migrant caravan clashes with Guatemalan ...
World / Americas
2.
Biden to appeal for unity in inaugural address in ...
World / Americas
3.
Joe Biden eyes former Obama staff to tackle Big ...
World / Americas
4.
Yes, there are some benefits to Brexit
World / Europe
5.
China imposes lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.