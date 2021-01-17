World / Americas

Signal fixes glitch as new users flood in from WhatsApp

WhatsApp delays change in privacy terms to May from February

17 January 2021 - 16:11 Katie Paul
The Signal messaging app logo on a smartphone, January 13 2021. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
The Signal messaging app logo on a smartphone, January 13 2021. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

San Francisco — Signal  restored its services at the weekend  after the application faced technical difficulties as it dealt with a flood of new users after rival messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, announced a controversial change in privacy terms.

Signal has seen a rise in downloads after a change in WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook  and Instagram.

The world’s richest man, technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, led calls to switch from WhatsApp to Signal, fuelling the surge of users to the app.

The non-profit Signal Foundation based in Silicon Valley, which oversees the app, was launched in February 2018 with Brian Acton, who cofounded WhatsApp before selling it to Facebook, providing initial funding of $50m.

On Friday, WhatsApp said it would delay the new policy launch to May from February, adding that the policy update does not affect personal conversations, which will continue to have end-to-end encryption.

Some WhatsApp users had already received notification in January that it was preparing the  new privacy policy and terms.

Facebook has been rolling out business tools on WhatsApp over the past year as it moves to boost revenue from higher-growth units such as WhatsApp and Instagram while knitting together e-commerce infrastructure across the company.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19bn in 2014 but has been slow to monetise it.

The app already shares certain categories of personal data  with Facebook.

“We don't keep logs of who everyone's messaging or calling. We also can't see your shared location and we don't share your contacts with Facebook,” it said.

WhatsApp said in October that it would start to offer in-app purchases via Facebook Shops and would offer firms who use its customer service messaging tools the ability to store those messages on Facebook servers.

Reuters

TOBY SHAPSHAK: WhatsApp demand is a bridge too far

Could Facebook be trying to consolidate its integration of the app before the US government tries to break up its monopoly?
Opinion
3 days ago

WhatsApp fights back as users flee to Signal and Telegram

Facebook-owned messaging app says people have misinterpreted changes to its privacy policies
Life
3 days ago

Choice trumps transparency in WhatsApp update saga

The issue for many people seems that the messaging platform has not given them options
Companies
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Washington battens down its hatches ahead of ...
World / Americas
2.
Donald Trump’s lasting legacy is a right-leaning ...
World / Americas
3.
Yoweri Museveni declared winner of Uganda’s ...
World / Africa
4.
China imposes lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
World / Asia
5.
Ramaphosa confirms AU vaccines allocated by ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

GovChat says Facebook wants to take its business

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Choice trumps transparency in WhatsApp update saga

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Privacy and panic: what’s up with the WhatsApp update?

Opinion / Columnists

What does Twitter’s suspension of Donald Trump mean for Jack Dorsey?

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.