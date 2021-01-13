World / Americas

Bolsonaro furious as Ford ends century-old Brazil operations

Ford will shutter three plants and terminate about 5,000 jobs in Brazil by year-end as part of a global restructuring

13 January 2021 - 18:30 Andrew Rosati and Marisa Wanzeller
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Rio de Janeiro/Brasília — President Jair Bolsonaro has criticised Ford’s decision to pull out of Brazil, alleging the company was seeking tax breaks and subsidies to compete with other carmakers.

“People complained about the Ford factories,” Bolsonaro told supporters outside his official residence in Brasília on Wednesday. “I’m sorry, but I will no longer keep spending your money to support their factories.”

Earlier this week, Ford Motor announced it would cease its manufacturing operations after a century in Brazil, shuttering three plants and terminating about 5,000 jobs by year-end as part of a global restructuring.

It was a symbolic blow to the Bolsonaro administration, which has pledged to boost South America’s largest economy through business-friendly policies and austerity measures.

The company cited an “unfavourable economic environment and the additional burden of the pandemic” in its announcement of the restructuring on Monday. It didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment on Bolsonaro’s remarks.

The Brazilian president has since accused Ford of trying to obtain additional subsidies to keep its Brazilian operations afloat. He said on Tuesday that the company had received nearly 20-billion reais ($3.77bn) in assistance in recent years, without providing further details.

“The factory closed due to competition, there is no more subsidy from us,” Bolsonaro said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg

Jair Bolsonaro dealt a blow in Brazil’s mayoral races

Mayors in Brazil’s two biggest cities, Sao Paulo Rio de Janeiro, defeat the president’s candidates in nationwide municipal elections
World
1 month ago

Brazil’s municipal elections show waning support for Jair Bolsonaro

A key takeaway of the election is the complete disarray of the Workers’ Party and the emergence of a new left, one analyst says
World
1 month ago

Predictability and clarity a far cry from Jair Bolsonaro’s chaotic Brazil

Judging by the policy dissonance in Brasilia, the odds are long for a sustained rebound in the region’s economy
Opinion
2 months ago

